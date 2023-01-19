FRYEBURG, Maine — Bradley Backstage will return with South African musician McCoy Mrubata performing at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

Mrubata will be joined by his musical collaborator, guitarist Gary Wittner. Once a member of the legendary Hugh Masekela's band, McCoy Mrubata has established himself as a saxophonist, bandleader and touring/recording artist.

