FRYEBURG, Maine — Bradley Backstage will return with South African musician McCoy Mrubata performing at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.
Mrubata will be joined by his musical collaborator, guitarist Gary Wittner. Once a member of the legendary Hugh Masekela's band, McCoy Mrubata has established himself as a saxophonist, bandleader and touring/recording artist.
A recent recipient of the South African Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center's International Arts Gold Medal, Mrubata has released over 20 CDs of original South African jazz and has toured the African continent and Europe extensively. His music blends traditional African roots with American jazz.
Wittner, a faculty member at the University of Southern Maine School of Music and Bowdoin College, has performed worldwide on five continents. He has officially represented the USA multiple times as a Kennedy Center Jazz Ambassador, Fulbright Specialist, and U.S. Embassy Outreach Artist.
Wittner has released seven CDs as a leader. He performs original music, instrumental and vocal jazz, Blues and Americana, Latin and Middle Eastern music. His book, Thelonious Monk for Guitar, published in 1999, has been a favorite of guitarists worldwide.
McCoy and Gary have been performing together since 2006 — four times in South Africa, and now, with this tour, four times here in the United States.
Bradley Backstage tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or by calling the box office at (207) 544-9066.
