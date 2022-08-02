8-5-2022 Birds on a Wire-First Friday

Greg Huang-Dale, Jeanine Loubier and Jenny Huang-Dale of Birds on a Wire work together on music and cleaning. Birds on a Wire will be performing at the Majestic Theatre at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, as part of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday concert series. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Birds on a Wire will come to roost at the Majestic Theatre at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, as part of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday concert series.

Admission is by donation, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic on Main Street in Conway Village. Tickets are available, and donations may be made, at mountaintopmusic.org. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required.

