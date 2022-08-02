Greg Huang-Dale, Jeanine Loubier and Jenny Huang-Dale of Birds on a Wire work together on music and cleaning. Birds on a Wire will be performing at the Majestic Theatre at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, as part of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday concert series. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Birds on a Wire will come to roost at the Majestic Theatre at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, as part of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday concert series.
Admission is by donation, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic on Main Street in Conway Village. Tickets are available, and donations may be made, at mountaintopmusic.org. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The Birds on a Wire trio has been singing together since 2007, shortly after Jenny and Greg Huang-Dale migrated east from Vermont and Jeanine Loubier flew in from Oklahoma. Since then they’ve flitted about locally playing fiddle tunes, singing three-part harmony and having a lot of fun.
Loubier is a horse lover and piano tuner who played banjo with a family bluegrass band before joining Birds on a Wire. Now her main strings are fiddle and guitar, but she may also pick up a mandolin or sit at the piano.
Jenny is a member of Mountain Top’s string department, teaching cello and violin. With Birds on a Wire, she spends most of her time on violin. Jenny also sits on a lower wire, the cello, when the Birds need a bass line. And she loves singing in harmony with other voices.
Greg played the banjo with friends in college under the moniker Flying Fingers. The group became a traveling contra dance band and Greg switched to the hammered dulcimer. These days Greg plays mandolin as well. Greg also sings, which is where all birds of a feather find their greatest musical pleasure.
Birds on a Wire concerts include a wide variety of genres, from folk, gospel and lively fiddle tunes to occasional show tunes, French Canadian ballads, international folk dance melodies and even Texas swing. The Birds also play for contra dances in Maine at Bear Mountain Music Hall in Waterford, the Sweden Meeting House and elsewhere.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation.
All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
