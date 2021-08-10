CONWAY — The Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series will be presenting the final concert of the 2021 season, featuring Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The Riley Parkhurst Duo will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by the Soul Sensations at 7 p.m.
Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. This is a 100 percent old school soul revue complete with outstanding female singers and a full horn section.
The band covers soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Pat Colwell and the Soul's numerous CDs also provide a wealth of original R&B music to their sets.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes. Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org. Special thanks to season sponsors White Mountain Oil & Propane and Zeb’s General Store.
