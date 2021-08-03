CONWAY — The Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series will be presenting 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Local musician Jeremy Holden will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by 7 Bridges at 7 p.m. and fireworks immediately following the concert.
7 Bridges is a Nashville, Tenn.-based Eagles tribute band. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period.
Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Don Henley and Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.
7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show by Atlas Pyrotechnics.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org.
Special thanks to season sponsors, White Mountain Oil & Propane and Zeb’s General Store and to concert lodging sponsor Fox Ridge Resort.
