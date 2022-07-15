Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band will be performing at Cranmore Mountain Resort as part of the Arts Jubilee Concert Series on July 21. (ERIC LOKEN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band on Thursday, July 21, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Singer/guitarist Christian Martin will open the show at 6 p.m. followed by Live at the Fillmore at 7 p.m.
Live at the Fillmore performs the music of the original Allman Brothers Band as it was performed in the early years before the untimely deaths of Duane and Berry Oakley, and the departure of Dickey Betts. For many, those were the "glory days" of the Allman Brothers Band.
Anyone who had the good fortune to hear the Allman Brothers Band shows back in the day on the same or successive nights will corroborate that though they did leave room for improvisation and personal expression, for the most part the songs remained the same. This has been Live at the Fillmore’s approach to performing their music.
Live at the Fillmore brings back authentically the performances of the Allman Brothers Band for those who were there to hear and still remember them, along with those who have a similar love for this music and wish they had been there.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at every concert. Please note that there is an alternate front gate entrance due to the current construction at Cranmore.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information go to artsjubilee.org. Special thanks to the July 21 concert lodging sponsor: The Green Granite Inn.
