Della Mae-Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series

Della Mae (from left, bassist Vickie Vaughn, guitarist Avril Smith, vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker) will be kicking off the third annual Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods in July. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club has announced its four-concert lineup for the third annual Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods.

An Evening with Della Mae kicks off the series of free concerts on Saturday, July 15. The AMC requests concert-goers register for free in advance at: amcmusic.eventbrite.com.

