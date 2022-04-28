More isn’t always better when it comes to sequels but, in the case of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” it absolutely is.
“Sonic the Hedgehog,” a live action-animated hybrid, was one of the rare good video game film adaptations. It was one of the last major films released before the COVID lockdown in 2020, which allowed it to be the second-highest grossing films of the year domestically with $148 million and the sixth-highest grossing worldwide with $319 million.
In the video game, Sonic is a super fast hedgehog who collects magic rings in fantastical worlds and battles the evil Dr. Robotnik. The first film hedged its bets and included some of the elements of the game — a brief prologue in Sonic’s home world, the magic rings and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) — but focused the story on Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) integrating into the lives of small town sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and his wife, Maddie (Tika Sumpter).
The unlikely trio defeated Dr. Robotnik, who was obsessed with harnessing Sonic’s power, and banished him to the Mushroom Planet.
Just over two years later, we have a sequel that is more willing to embrace elements from the video games. While Tom and Maddie are still part of the film, they are pushed to the side for much of the runtime. Sonic is left alone at the house while the couple go to a wedding in Hawaii. Naturally, trouble finds Sonic and the plot eventually links back up with Tom and Maddie.
Robotnik (and looking more video-game accurate in design) is back, but he isn’t alone. He has teamed with Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), a creature with similar speed as Sonic but more brute force. Knuckles has a grudge against Sonic which Robotnik exploits to form an alliance. The team is in search of an all powerful emerald, but it is hardly a surprise that Robotnik has his own plans.
Sonic also gets a new ally in the form of Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey), a fox with two tails that he can use as a propeller allowing him to fly. Tails is a Sonic fanboy who has watched from afar but comes to warn him about Knuckles and Robotnik.
The inclusion of Knuckles, Tails and an even more unhinged Robotnik allows the film to feel more like the video game but also increases the action. There’s a great snowboarding chase involving Sonic and Knuckles and a fun, and funny, sequence involving a booby-trapped hidden temple.
As with the first installment, Carrey is in full old-school Carrey mode. His performance feels like something he would’ve done in the 1990s in the best possible way. During the climax, he is pulsating with green energy, and it is hard not to think of his similarly villainous antics as The Riddler in “Batman Forever.”
It is a hammy, over-the-top performance that fans of Carrey will adore. For those who find Carrey’s more manic comedic performances obnoxious, the “Sonic” franchise will likely be a hard pass.
Sonic, Tails and Knuckles are beautifully animated and are seamlessly integrated into the live-action world. They play well off the human characters.
Schwartz is once again terrific as Sonic. Similar to his voice work as Dewey in the rebooted “DuckTales” series, he brings a youthful energy paired with perfect comedic timing. Sonic could easily become annoying but Schwartz makes him endearing and likable.
Elba makes Knuckles both intimidating and dryly funny. Similar to Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Knuckles has a very literal understanding of the world. His blunt reactions to things are often hilarious.
O'Shaughnessey, who also voices Tails in the various video games, brings the perfect aw-shucks, child-like enthusiasm.
As promised, the film does eventually circle back to Marsden and Sumpter for a truly laugh-out-loud funny sequence in which Sonic ruins the wedding of Maddie’s sister Rachel (Natasha Rothwell). Without getting into specifics, things escalate quickly into a full-blown action sequence involving government agents. Rothwell is riotously funny as the pissed-off bride who will take down everyone in her path.
This sequence shouldn’t work because it puts the rest of the plot on pause for a good 15 minutes but it is so funny that you are completely willing to go along for the ride.
And that’s the best way to enjoy “Sonic 2.” Embrace its goofy charms and enjoy the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.