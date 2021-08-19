For the last few weeks, I’ve been reviewing the long awaited return of local theater, so here’s a roundup of some of the movies I missed covering.
“Jungle Cruise”
“Jungle Cruise” is probably the second best movie based on a Disney theme park ride after the first “Pirates of the Caribbean'' movie, although that isn't saying much given the competition includes “The Haunted Mansion” and “The Country Bears.”
The “Jungle Cruise” ride is pretty thin on plot. It is a skipper spouting bad jokes during a river cruise. As long as there is a jungle, a cruise and bad puns, you can really go anywhere with the setup. Unfortunately, the screenplay, credited to five writers, doesn’t really seem to know what it wants to be.
It is a little bit “Pirates of the Caribbean” with undead conquistadors standing in for undead pirates. There's a healthy serving of “Indiana Jones” with an adventurer trying to beat the Germans to finding an ancient artifact. Although these are World War I Germans instead of World War II Nazis, so, you know, it is different. There’s also a dash of 1999’s “The Mummy” with the sister-brother dynamic between Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall echoing the one between Rachel Weisz and John Hannah.
Even though not all of this sits together well, “Jungle Cruise” is largely entertaining thanks to the charms of its leads, Dwayne Johnson and Blunt, some fun dialogue and some decent action.
Johnson can do the quippy hero bit in his sleep, but he also equates himself nicely in a few dramatic scenes. There’s also a genuine chemistry with Blunt. Whitehall as the foppish, upper-class brother actually has a strong character arc that is one of the best aspects of the film.
Despite being about 15-20 minutes too long, by the end, you like Johnson, Blunt and Whitehall’s characters enough that a sequel would be welcomed.
“The Suicide Squad”
The addition of “The” to “The Suicide Squad,” writer/director James Gunn’s semi-sequel, semi-reboot of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” seems to be declaring this is THE definitive “Suicide Squad” film. It earns that “The.”
The premise is the same — a group of incarcerated villains are recruited to go on a government mission, but if they go off mission, they are killed — but Gunn unequivocally improves on David Ayer’s messy, studio-meddled with “Suicide Squad” on all fronts.
Gunn takes what worked with the first outing— namely Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller — and improves the storytelling, acting, characterizations, humor, visuals and action. Even Joel Kinnaman’s stiff Col. Rick Flag, one of the few carryovers from the previous film, is given dimension and personality.
Unlike the 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” this is a hard R film with brutal, bloody violence, but the key is the playful sense of humor and subversive tone. This is the kind of film that has a child-like talking man-shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone) who has the capacity to eat a man whole OR rip them in half, and, yet the character is completely lovable.
There’s also characters like Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) who has mother issues that rival Norman Bates, but also, despite the silly name and costume, has one of the deadliest abilities.
John Cena’s Peacemaker is also a fascinating character. For all intents and purposes, he is a hero but his blind allegiance to defending American freedom at any cost means he crosses moral lines that even some of his fellow so-called villains can’t. The character is also hilarious with Cena having perfect comedic timing with some great dialogue.
Gunn has made a visually beautiful film. Whether it is an opening shot that starts in the reflection in a puddle, a Harley Quinn fight scene that explodes with flowers, a fight scene reflected in Peacemakers silver helmet or the manner in which Harley Quinn defeats the final adverse in the utterly bonkers climax, this is a stunning film, in which single frames could be mounted on the wall as art.
“Free Guy”
While “The Suicide Squad” is often riotious funny, it is most definitely not family-friendly. That’s where the equally funny but far tamer “Free Guy” comes in.
Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a happy go-lucky bank teller who is actually a NPC (non-playable character) in Free City, a video game not dissimilar to “Grand Theft Auto,” in which players can go on various violent missions.
Each day, Guy goes through his same scripted routines like his fellow NPCs, including his best friend Buddy (Lil Rel Howery). When Guy sees a player named Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer), he goes off-script to follow her.
Soon, Guy’s new freewill has him moving from the background to actually playing and succeeding at the game, but by completing non-violent missions. He soon becomes a viral sensation, much to the chagrin of the game’s creator (Taika Waititi), who is in the process of launching a sequel that will erase the original Free City.
Molotov Girl is actually Millie, the co-creator of a game whose base code she believes was stolen to create Free City. She teams with Guy to find the evidence and save the sentient inhabitants of Free City.
This is a perfect star-vehicle for Reynolds’ innate likability and snarky sense of humor. The screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn gives him plenty of great lines but there are also flashes of “Truman Show”-style dramatic moments that hit surprisingly well.
As good as Reynolds is, Comer steals the film by making Molotov Girl and Millie two distinctly different characters. Molotov Girl is the more confident, idealized version of Millie but as she gets to know Guy, Millie’s personality begins to bleed through. Olivia Cook in “Ready Player One” had a similar dynamic but Comer sells the avatar vs. reality concept far better.
“Free Guy” is a consistently funny blockbuster comedy that also manages to work in a few surprises, including a few truly great cameos.
"Jungle Cruise," The Suicide Squad" and "Free Guy" are playing at the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7. "The Suicide Squad" is also available on HBO Max and "Jungle Cruise" is available on Disney+ with premier access.
