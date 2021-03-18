It feels like any time Eddie Murphy earns some career goodwill, he immediately squanders it.
In 2006, Murphy received some of the best reviews of his career for “Dreamgirls.” His performance earned him a Golden Globe, as well his first Oscar nomination. He followed it up with “Norbit,” a film so bad that many believe it lost him the Oscar.
With 2019’s “Dolemite Is My Name,” Murphy once again had great reviews. He also had a well-received hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.” Murphy is taking this latest career crest to bring us “Coming 2 America,” which, while not nearly as steep a fall as “Norbit,” is a huge disappointment as both a follow up to “Dolemite” and as a sequel to 1988’s “Coming to America.”
Comedy sequels are difficult to pull off. The temptation with any sequel is to simply repeat a successful formula, but, with comedy, telling the same joke a second time is rarely as funny as the first time you heard it. For a comedy sequel to work, you need to avoid repeating the same jokes and push the characters into new situations.
With more than 30 years since “Coming to America,” there was plenty of potential to do something new with that film’s characters. Instead, we have a plot that rehashes the original and has Murphy’s Prince Akeem regressing rather than growing.
Prince Akeem of the fictional country of Zamunda has been happily married to his beloved Lisa (Shari Headley), the wife he found on his sojourn to Queens, N.Y., in the first film. They have three formidable daughters together.
When Akeem’s father, the king (James Earl Jones), passes away, Akeem must find an heir. His eldest daughter, Meeka (KiKi Layne) is ready, but Zamundan tradition demands a male heir. As luck would have it, his loyal friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) informs Akeem that he has a son named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) in America he doesn’t know about. The reasons why Akeem has no recollection of his are icky at best and borderline date rape at worst.
Murphy isn’t actually in the film that much. Instead, his bastard son — the film thinks it is hilarious to constantly repeat this phrase — is the center of attention. Lavelle must go through a series of trials to prove he is worthy of being a prince so that can marry a Nexdoria princess (Teyana Taylor). This arranged marriage is essential to brokering peace with General Izzi (Wesley Snipes). Of course, Lavelle falls in love with someone else (Nomzamo Mbatha) and Murphy doesn’t approve.
We are forced to wait 90 minutes for Murphy to realize he’s a pigheaded jerk who should simply allow his daughter to be his heir and his son to marry who he wants. This is particularly frustrating because it is completely out of character for Akeem who pushed back against tradition in the original. He refused an arranged marriage and followed his heart.
The only explanation we are offered for Akeem’s newfound narrow mindedness is that Zamundan princes eventually give into tradition. Murphy isn’t really playing Akeem. He’s basically playing the James Earl Jones part of a stubborn leader who has to learn to break with tradition.
In the wake of films like “Black Panther,” which featured a technologically advanced fictional African country, there was an opportunity to do something more progressive. Zamunda is also a fictional country, so you can go anywhere with it. Instead, we get a plot about needing a male heir because that's the way it is. Oh, and women in Zamunda can't even own a business. This is what we’re going with in 2021?
To add insult to injury, there are long stretches with no laughs. It isn’t that there are simply failed jokes. Large portions of the film don’t even attempt jokes.
The scenes involving Lavelle’s princely trials feel like something out of a Disney Channel movie. In fact, a few raunchy jokes aside, the tone of “Coming 2 America” is closer to a “Descendants” sequel than a “Coming to America” sequel. There are even multiple song-and-dance numbers — not all of which are unwelcome.
Yes, the barbershop characters that Murphy and Arsenio play under layers of makeup return, as do Murphy’s Randy Watson and Arsenio’s Rev. Brown. It is nice to see these characters but, with the exception of Rev. Brown, these characters add little to the film.
While Murphy has some energy as these side characters, he seems tired as Akeem. Hall seems to be far more committed. Hall plays a new shaman character that required six-hours of makeup. Murphy was originally going to play this part but balked at the time in the makeup chair; Arsenio jumped at the chance for another character. That speaks volumes to Murphy’s level of commitment.
Fowler is a likeable lead but, like everyone else, is let down by the material. There is one scene early in the film with Colin Jost in which Fowler shows some of the same anti-establishment attitude and comedic energy that first made Murphy a star in films like “48 Hrs.,” “Trading Places” and “Beverly Hills Cop.” Unfortunately, Fowler isn’t allowed any similar moments later in the film.
It is Snipes who is clearly having the most fun. His General Izzi steals every scene he is in. I’d gladly watch a whole movie centered around that character, although maybe I should be careful what I wish for.
Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan also appear as Lavelle’s mother and uncle but are largely wasted.
And wasted is the best word to describe the movie. It is a wasted opportunity, wasted talent and wasted goodwill for one of Murphy’s funniest and most beloved films.
