MADISON — The Madison Church, in collaboration with the Madison Library and the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth, will host an online screening and discussion of the documentary “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North” on Monday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Zoom.
Join the screening at 6 p.m. for a brief introduction followed by the 90-minute film. Turn on your video and audio for the discussion, which will begin after the film, around 7:30 p.m.
The film traces a journey by Katrina Browne, the filmmaker, and nine of her cousins into the slave trade which enriched their white New England family. Dain Perry, one of the nine cousins, and his wife, Constance, screen the film and facilitate a conversation on race, reconciliation and healing following the film.
“Traces of the Trade” is both a geographical and psychological retracing of the industry of the largest slave traders in American history, the DeWolf family of Bristol, Rhode Island.
In the 90-minute film, Browne retraces the Triangle Trade from Rhode Island to slave forts in Ghana to sugar plantation ruins in Cuba, uncovering the vast extent of Northern complicity in slavery and the legacy of that history in contemporary race relations.
Dain and Constance Perry are experienced facilitators, having conducted over 500 screenings, and facilitated conversations in over 200 cities and towns across the country, and overseas in Ghana and Australia. One family member asked whether Constance Perry, who is a descendant of enslaved people, knew about Dain’s family history before she married him. The answer was yes.
One reviewer of the Perrys’ work commented, “By creating an atmosphere of safety and openness, the Perrys cut through the fears (of judgment, of giving offense, of being misunderstood) that often inhibit discussions of race.”
Register in advance for this Zoom screening and discussion at bit.ly/traces1123.
