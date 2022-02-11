This Valentine’s Day marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Wayne’s World,” one of the defining comedies of the 1990s and the film that launched Mike Myers’ film career.
“Wayne’s World” spun off from a series of sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” the first of which debuted in February of 1989. Myers had been developing the character of Wayne for several years. Early versions had appearances on CITY-TV in Toronto’s “City Limits” and the CBC Television series “It’s Only Rock & Roll.”
By the time of the release of the film, the sketch, which centers on Wayne Campbell (Myers) and Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), two goofy metal heads in Aurora, Ill., producing a public access TV show in their parent’s basement, had been done 15 times, with notable appearances by Aerosmith and Madonna.
I can vividly remember watching “Wayne’s World” for the first time. I had never seen a “Wayne’s World” sketch and was only vaguely aware of “SNL,” but I became obsessed. I played hockey in the street like Wayne and Garth (“Car!” “Game on!”) and even re-enacted scenes with a friend. Maybe “Alec’s World” still exists on a tape in a dusty bin somewhere.
Wayne and Garth’s juvenile antics hit my 9-year-old funny bone just right, even if most of the film’s references went over my head. That being said, a “Laverne and Shirley” parody was a bullseye with prepubescent Alec.
While the “Laverne and Shirley” parody probably makes less sense today to younger viewers, it is an example of the kind of non-sequitur cutaway gag and pop culture reference that would later become the bread-and-butter of shows like “Family Guy.”
“Wayne’s World” was also my first introduction to Queen, whom I also became obsessed with, as well as Jimi Hendrix — thanks to a terrific dream sequence in which the geeky Garth tries to seduce his ideal woman by lip syncing and dancing to “Foxy Lady” — and Alice Cooper, who appeared as himself in the infamous “we’re not worthy” scene.
“Wayne’s World” wasn’t the first film based on an “SNL” sketch — that honor goes to “The Blues Brothers” — but it was the most successful. It made $121 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million, making it the eighth highest grossing film of 1992.
Its soundtrack was certified double platinum and reached No. 1 on Billboard. Thanks to the film’s iconic lip syncing and headbanging scene, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” re-entered the charts peaking at No. 2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Wayne’s World” have been forever associated since, so much so that the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” featured a cameo by Mike Myers.
For better and for largely worse, the success of “Wayne’s World” inspired a series of films based on “SNL” sketches. “The Coneheads,” going back to characters from the 1970s, came in 1993, followed by “It’s Pat,” “Stuart Saves His Family,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Superstar,” “The Ladies Man” and “Macgruber.”
Most of these struggled to pad out a five-minute sketch to a feature-length movie, and few can be called good, although some can be termed as guilty pleasures. None of them found the same success as “Wayne’s World.”
“Wayne’s World” shouldn’t have worked. The script by Myers and Bonnie and Terry Turner wisely gets Wayne and Garth out of the basement with a sleazy TV executive (Rob Lowe) convincing the duo to sell out.
Similar to fellow metal heads Bill and Ted, Wayne and Garth speak in catch phrases like “no way,” “party on” and “schwing” that make them seem dimwitted, but they are actually smarter than they look, and every once in a while say something unexpected
One of my favorite moments has Wayne’s ex-girlfriend (Lara Flynn Boyle) giving him a gun rack as a present, to which he replies: “I don’t even own a gun, let alone many guns that would necessitate an entire rack. What am I gonna do with a gun rack?”
The film is directed by Penelope Spheeris, who was hired because she had directed a pair of documentaries about the punk and metal scenes in Los Angeles, “The Decline of Western Civilization” and “The Decline of Western Civilization: The Metal Years.”
Spheeris’ understanding of the metal scene allowed the film to have a certain degree of authenticity. While Wayne and Garth are goofballs, the film isn’t mocking the music scene. There’s an affection for it. This is personified by Tia Carrere’s Cassandra, the rock-and-roll babe Wayne falls for and successfully woos. Carrere did her own singing throughout the film, including a blistering version of “Ballroom Blitz.”
The script also leans into the TV show host concept, with Wayne addressing the audience as if he is hosting the movie. Wayne and Garth are fully aware that they are starring in their own movie. When Wayne is going on a rant about the state of his life, the camera pans away with Wayne chasing it down and apologizing to the audience for “dumping on them.”
Elsewhere, subtitles pop up for “gratuitous sex scene” and “Oscar clip.” A great bit has Wayne and Garth refusing to do sponsorships on their show, while also lampooning shameless movie product placement as they use various products throughout the scene.
The end of the film has a series of alternative endings, including “Thelma and Louise” and “Scooby Doo” parodies. This Mel Brooks-style of satirizing film form while also referencing other movies allows “Wayne’s World” to further develop beyond its sketch roots.
A sequel would follow in December 1993 and is nearly as good as its predecessor. “Wayne’s World 2” continues the self-aware humor, including a hilarious kung-fu fight with Cassandra’s father (James Hong) complete with bad dubbing. The sequel also snags Christopher Walken as its villain, which, no disrespect to Rob Lowe, is a distinct upgrade.
“Wayne’s World” is still partying on 30 years later thanks to its amicable leads, clever writing and its genuine love for the hard-rock music scene.
