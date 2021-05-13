“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the latest animated film from the producing team of Chris Miller and Phil Lord, is a true family film in that it is equally entertaining for kids and adults.
The animation is bright and colorful; the action is fast-paced and engaging; and the humor is goofy in a way that kids will love.
For adults who appreciate silly and absurd humor, the jokes will play well for them, too, but there’s also an affecting story of being accepted for who you truly are that may sneak up on older viewers.
Miller and Lord have had their hands in some of the most imaginative and unique animated films in recent years, including “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “The Lego Movie” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” Here, they are merely acting as producers, but they leave their mark by supporting directors with a creative, whimsical vision.
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which is available on Netflix, is written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who have worked on animated series “Gravity Falls” and “Disenchanted.” These are shows that have idiosyncratic voices and quirky sensibilities, but also a good deal of heart.
The story centers on Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a teen on the eve of leaving for college to study film. She likes to make weird animated films and live-action adventures starring her pug Monchi as Dog Cop. Her socially awkward dinosaur-loving little brother Aaron (Rianda) gets her, but her parents, Rick (Danny McBride) and Linda (Maya Rudolph), struggle to understand her.
Rick, who is an outdoor enthusiast, doesn’t comprehend his daughter's interests and wants her to pursue something more realistic. This creates a giant void between father and daughter that he attempts to fix by canceling her flight to college and replacing it with a cross-country roadtrip. Hey, it worked for Goofy in “A Goofy Movie.”
Katie is naturally horrified, but father inadvertently knew best because by hitting the road they are able to just barely avoid the robot apocalypse. Yes, as the title suggests, evil robots sent by a spurned Siri/Alexa-esque AI named Pal (Olivia Colman) are out to capture and deport humanity to space.
It isn’t long before the Mitchells are the only uncaptured humans. Oddly enough their family dysfunctions and Katie’s unusual worldview make them just unpredictable enough to elude capture and, ultimately, overthrow Pal and her minions. The Mitchells are aided in this quest by two malfunctioning robots (Beck Bennett and Fred Armisen), who are adopted into the oddball family.
There’s an Edgar Wright sensibility to a lot of what unfolds. In some places, the film recalls Wright’s own robot invasion film “The World’s End.” Like Wright, Rianda and Rowe aren’t so much parodying sci-fi films as telling a comedic version of one. Similar to Wright, Rianda and Rowe also carefully design sets up that pay off later, whether it be comedically and emotionally.
Visually, hand-drawn animation that is meant to represent Katie’s doodles are laid over the CG animation. Not only does this make the visuals pop, but also allows us to see how Katie sees the world.
Katie is a wonderful and relatable character, especially to creative misfits who feel alone and isolated until they find other like-minded weirdos. We see several examples of Katie’s movies and they’re genuinely hilarious. It is believable that she could find a following on YouTube. I want a feature length “Dog Cop” movie. There’s also a great bit in which Katie tricks her father into getting licked by Mochi multiple times. This pays off beautifully.
As Katie, Jacobson perfectly captures the excitement and uncertainty of being a teen on the cusp of self-discovery and connection with others like her. She also sells the more heartfelt moments. The father-daughter relationship is surprisingly affecting. McBride, who normally brings an obnoxious wild-man energy to his roles, underplays here and gives a poignant performance.
The ever-reliable Rudolph is also wonderful as Linda, who gets her own story arc in which she finds an inner strength to fight for and defend her family. Linda’s contribution to the final confrontation with the robot horde is both hilarious and kinda badass.
In addition, there’s nice commentary on our over reliance on our devices and the evils of social media. This is provided by Pal creator Mark Bowman (Eric Andre), a Mark Zuckerberg-type who is so desperate to create the next innovation that he unleashes the robot invaders.
As a foil to the Mitchells, we are also given the seemingly perfect Posey family (John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Charlyne Yi). The juxtaposition of the two families yields laughs but also reinforces a theme that the Mitchells’ imperfections is what makes them special.
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is a terrific piece of entertainment that will charm all ages.
