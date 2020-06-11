Netflix’s original mini-series “Hollywood,” a revisionist look at late-1940s Hollywood from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, debuted on May 1, but in the weeks since its release, it feels even more relevant.
Murphy is the prolific co-creator of a diverse collection of series, including “American Horror Story,” “9-1-1” “Pose,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Glee,” “The Politician” and “Scream Queens,” the latter three of which Brennan was also involved in.
With “Hollywood,” Murphy and Brennan have created a love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood that reimagines the town as becoming more inclusive to blacks, Asians, women and gays thanks to one bold production.
The series moves the timeline up for social and cultural breakthroughs for all those groups by decades. In some ways, the characters are given more autonomy and freedom than these groups receive even today.
Murphy and Brennan mix real Hollywood figures such as actor Rock Hudson (Jake Picking), actress Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec) and agent Henry Willson (Jim Parsons) alongside fictional characters, including aspiring actors Jack Castello (David Corenswet), Camille Washington (Laura Harrier) and Claire Wood (Samara Weaving); aspiring screenwriter Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope); first-time director Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss); producers Dick Samuels (Joe Mantello) and Ellen Kincaid (Holland Taylor); and interim studio head Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone).
The series centers around the production of a film called “Meg,” which is greenlit by a female studio head (LuPone), produced by a closeted gay man (Mantello), written by a black gay man (Pope), stars a black actress (Harrier) and is directed by a half Filipino director (Criss).
In the wake of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, it may seem like poor timing for a revisionist take on history, as right now we need to be acknowledging the history that has created the systemic racism that exists in this country.
But what the series does so well is put in stark relief everything that is still wrong in our country which remains largely non-inclusive of minorities. In Hollywood, the vast majority of films are written and directed by white men, and that is only now slowly changing.
The series offers a rose-colored look at the era, even before the revisionists elements are added in. While we are shown the racism, homophobia and sexism of the period, we see nothing of the terrible treatment of actresses during this period, which included keeping them on a steady flow of uppers and downers. The seedier side of Hollywood is embodied by Parsons’ Willson who is crass, vulgar and abusive toward his clients, including Picking’s Hudson.
The point is to try to show an idealized version of Hollywood that becomes something better than what it was and, in many respects, still is. The fantasy of the series works because it starts for a place of truth. All the archetypes are recognizable and fit their roles at the beginning of the series.
In the first episode, Mantello’s Dick is a bottom-line producer who is taking the lead of the meathead studio head Ace Amberg (Rob Reiner). Weaving’s Claire starts out like the typical mean girl trying to get ahead of her fellow contracted performers.
As the series continues, each character starts becoming the best version of themselves. Even Parsons’ despicable agent makes efforts to improve.
The period detail, from the costumes, makeup and locations, is wonderful and goes a long way to selling the story as does the acting which is stellar across the board.
Dylan McDermott is charming as the owner of a gas station which acts as a front for a prostituion ring that helps to link several key players.
LuPone, a matriarch of Broadway, gives a compelling performance as a woman finding her independence and voice. Mantello gives a layered performance of a man who repressed who he truly was for years and is now done not taking risks and being true to himself.
Criss and Harrier have a believable chemistry as a Hollywood power couple on the rise. Harrier in particular brings poignancy and depth to her character. Similarly, there’s tenderness and warmth in the relationship that develops between Pope and Picking.
Weaving is so perfectly suited for this era that it is as if they traveled back to the 1940s and plucked her from a studio lot. Much like Harrier, she adds nuance to her blond starlet.
Corenswet’s Jack is probably the least interesting character, but he successfully exudes the look and charm of a 1940s movie star.
As inspiring and aspirational as a lot of the series is, it is also depressing. That any of this could happen in the 1940s is a complete work of fantasy. The final scenes are full of hope for a bright future that never happened.
This is a what-if scenario that doesn’t show how far we’ve come, but how far we still need to go. The message becomes that we need to do and be better. Hopefully we can.
