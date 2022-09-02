August’s unrelenting heat gave way to a welcome change with the arrival of September. A very cool night on the first served as a reminder that summer is winding down, and the autumn equinox is three weeks away.
As the seasons transition, so do the garden chores. The tomato harvest is at its peak, second plantings of cukes and summer squash are cranking, but many crops have simply seen their finest hours. The beans have yellowed and production has dwindled, lettuce bolted during the dog days of August, and the tops of my onions are dried and brown, signaling that they are ready to be pulled. As the vinery and weeds are cleared away, and space opens up in the garden, it is an ideal time for planting a cover crop. The final days of summer and early fall offer sufficient warmth and moisture to get a planting established, and the investment of sowing winter rye or other covers is worth the investment for several reasons.
Foremost the practice prevents erosion, holding the soil in place through cold fall rains and spring torrents alike. Cover crops nurture earthworms and other microorganisms, while building the soil. Once turned in, the greenery provided air spaces in the sub-soil, improving its texture as it breaks down and playing a role in nutrient and water retention. Better yet, cover crops choke out weeds in the process.
There are many options from which to choose, but at this time of year, a non-legume like winter rye, oats or buckwheat are the best. Planted now, they will germinate readily and make quick growth before the ground freezes—it never ceases to amaze me the rapid gains they make through September. They are relatively inexpensive and generally available at farm supply stores—or from mail suppliers like Fedco Seeds, in Waterville, Maine.
September is also the appropriate juncture to consider the seasonal successes and shortcomings of your garden. Both are by now abundantly clear—the new varieties which may have outperformed your expectations, versus those which were utter failures. The best new performer in my garden this summer was Velour, a lovely purple bush bean, both prolific and delicious. On the other hand, an attempt to grow sweet potatoes as a stand-in for insect prone winter squash was a bomb. Even in this summer of serious heat, they have been slow growing, and the deer adore their foliage.
In September I also make a point of retrieving my seed boxes from the greenhouse, garage and barn—distant places I’d stashed them after a final sowing of greens, snow peas or turnips. Sifting through the empty—and half-empty packets—offers the opportunity to package leftover seeds for storage. The process both reduces clutter, and translates into substantial savings when it comes time to order seeds for next year.
The question of how long seed remains viable often arises, and it depends greatly upon the cultivar in question. Some have remarkable longevity, others by their nature are short lived, but can be separated into broad, general groupings. Sweet corn, onions, leeks, parsley and parsnips generally remain viable for a year; beets and peppers for two. Longer lasting are the brassicas, asparagus, bean, celery, carrot, lettuce, pea, spinach, and tomato seed, viable for three or more, while long-lived seeds like cucumber, melon and endive will survive even longer. Pelleted seed of any sort is best used within one year of purchase.
But the conditions under which the seed is stored is critical. Moisture and temperature are the chief culprit when it comes to compromising shelf life and seed viability. Seeds keep longest if they are stored under cool, dry conditions that slow their life processes down; optimal is 50 degrees and 50 percent humidity. Clearly, keeping them in the refrigerator will prolong their life considerably; the freezer is better yet. A sealed class container is ideal, and you can tuck in grains of rice to wick away moisture.
Keep in mind that proper storage does not pertain just to long-term, a reality I am prone to forget. Leaving seed packets outside compromises viability, as does exposure to sun, humidity and high temperatures.
All those conditions also impact the future percentage of germination, which declines each year in storage anyway. But chances are that your leftover seeds still have a lot of growing to do. The germination rate may not be as high, so you may need to sow more thickly than with newly purchased seeds.
Sowing those seeds, of course, is three seasons away. Labor Day does not spell the end of the growing year, but it is still a bittersweet holiday. A month ago, mired in heat and humidity, autumn seemed light years away. Now, with the day length noticeably shorter, and cool early morning temperatures, there is a real sense of seasons in transition. With that change comes the inevitable sense of regret at summer’s passing.
The good news is that what comes next is fall, and with it, some of the finest days of the year. And with the use of row covers and other tools to dodge damage from hard frost, we will be enjoying fresh vegetables well into October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.