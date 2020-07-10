July opened with iconic summer days, hot, sunny, often humid and enough precipitation to fuel rapid progress in farm fields and vegetable gardens alike.
Some folks grouse about these steamy days, but for someone who came of age in the deep heat of New Jersey, and lives now in a land of six months of winter, it feels just right.
The combination of rain showers and heat have moved the vegetable garden a quantum leap forward, finally making up for slow going through a long, cold spring.
As the garden begins to take shape, the to-do lists lengthens by the day. Trellising needs to be erected for the pole beans, and the tomatoes pruned and staked. Insect damage is a growing concern, as potato beetles emerge and breed, squash borers launch their destruction, and slugs consume the new lettuce crop.
And seemingly overnight my rows of garlic have sent up scapes, the “flower stalks” of hardneck garlic plants. These stalks start to appear a month or so before the crop is ready for harvest, and need to be cut from the plant, since leaving them on only diverts energy away from bulb development.
When scapes are just starting to poke up above the leaves, they are tender enough to eat fresh, and have found a niche at farmer’s markets and green grocers. Pureed with olive oil, parsley and parmesan, they make a wonderful pesto to toss with pasta or use with stirfries. Garlic scapes get tougher, the longer they grow, so best to catch the crop soon after emergence.
In the meantime, in some areas of the garden, even if they were cultivated a week ago, it appears that the lambs quarter, pigweed and witch grass may prevail.
Weeding now in many cases will make the difference between a decent crop and losing it to be engulfed in greenery.
Verdant weeds rob your cultivated plants of vital nutrients and can literally choke them out. So break out the hoe and have at it, because cultivating soon after a good rain minimizes root damage.
Now is also the time to thin any crops you haven’t yet gotten to. I tend to put this job off, since it seems I’m pulling up plants that might otherwise mature to usable vegetables. Still, it is a necessity, or none of the plants will realize their potential.
Thinnings do not need go to waste. Use them to fill in gaps in your established rows left either by poor germination or insect damage. For instance, lettuce seedlings can fill in holes in the broccoli or cabbage rows, where their dense foliage will provide shade during the intense heat of August. Or move beet seedlings in among the chard, since the two will mature together.
Early July is a likely point in the season for succession plantings, and recent showers and steamy heat make for perfect germination conditions. It’s ironic that just as first plantings begin to bear the fruit of your labor you need to think about sowing more vegetables.
Lettuce currently is at floodtide, and the spike in temperatures is causing part of the crop to bolt. In the meantime, my second planting is halfway to maturity, and it is definitely time to sow again.
The same holds true for summer squash, beans, cucumbers and broccoli. Spring sown plants are yielding their first proceeds, but a month from now they’ll run out of steam. Sixty days remain between now and Labor Day, and planted now, those crops will yield again in mid-August.
Ants, earwigs and other insect pests are having a heyday in mid-July, which makes succession planting problematic. Seedlings seem to disappear as quickly as they emerge, or are chewed to the stem. Many pests are just emerging and becoming established — a case in point, Colorado potato beetles. Hand picking can reduce their impact on your potato crop. Other insects, cucumber and squash beetles among, them can be excluded with floating row covers, minimizing damage and the need for pesticides.
In terms of insects and succession plantings, I hedge my bets by starting some crops in pots and six-packs, brassicas and second crop summer squash among them. The seedlings are up and growing on a shelf in the hoop house, waiting until they’re of sufficient size to hold their own in the garden.
At transplanting time, even in mid-summer, take the time to protect your investment. Among the most demoralizing of pests are cutworms, those one-quarter to 2-inch-long larvae that chew their way from one end of the garden to the other. A hungry cutworm can consume several tender stems a night, or a dozen before pupating into the moth stage. While they do less damage to mature plants, cutworms love young seedling, so protect stems with a collar of some sort. Almost any material will do; cardboard and milk cartons both work equally well. The extra effort will pay dividends in a steady supply of vegetable right through the summer season.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
