What a stretch of classic August day —, hazy, hot and humid. Tropical storm Isaias left its imprint on the Aug. 4, dumping rain in a brief deluge, and uprooting trellises, sunflowers and pole beans in the garden.
Despite that downpour, which bumped the mid-August precipitation total over 2 inches in a month that averages 4.46, conditions are once again very dry.
Lack of precipitation is even more acute in the Granite State’s southern tier, impacting farmers and home gardeners alike.
In fact, "2020 is in the running for the driest summer in my 31-year career,” noted George Hamilton, fruit and vegetable production field specialist for UNH Cooperative extension since 1989. “April and May were cold and wet, and then the faucet was turned off.”
Hamilton added that last week’s tropical storm delivered less than a quarter-inch of rain in southern New Hampshire, unlike other parts of the state. The storm track was the source of other problems.
“Lows that blow up the coast bring both plant pathogens and insects,” including those that impact a range of crops from sweet corn, apples to potatoes, Hamilton said.
Tomato cages were another casualties of the storm in my garden, toppled by the gusty winds.
Seems like just another problem for a crop that is a perennial challenge to North Country gardeners, even in the best of years. And yet we persist, joining the majority of other American gardeners — 86 percent of us — who raise tomatoes in our home vegetable gardens.
And with good reason. A growing body of research data indicates that consuming tomatoes on a regular basis offers solid health benefits. And then of course, there's the flavor. It’s impossible to duplicate the taste of a perfectly ripe tomato, freshly picked from the vine.
But during this season, with a cold, wet spring, drought in June and early July, and high humidity since, nurturing the crop has been daunting.
Extended dry spells, extreme heat and high humidity, for different reasons, are all conducive to insect pests and plant diseases. And 2020 has had more than its fair share.
Through mid-July, plants were chugging along, and then tell-tale symptoms appeared on the once healthy greenery — curling brown or yellow leaves, black or gray spots, or other blemishes. It's not a pretty sight, but many home gardeners face it every summer. Plants slowly lose their leaves, resulting in reduced yield.
To make energy to fuel plant and fruit growth — and produce all those wonderful flavor components that define homegrown tomatoes — the plants need leaves.
The most common tomato problems can be classified as systemic or foliar. Fortunately, systemic diseases, verticillium wilt, fusarium wilt and tobacco mosaic virus among them, can be minimized by growing tomatoes with resistance, signified by the letters V, F, N, and T after the variety name. Big Beef FVNT, is a good example, or Celebrity VFNT.
In contrast to systemic diseases, most foliar diseases primarily affect the leaves. They are also much more widespread than systemic diseases, and most tomato varieties have little resistance to them.
Most foliar diseases cause progressive defoliation of the plant rather than quick death — the major exception is late blight — and more than one disease can infect the same plant.
Early blight, septoria leaf blight and late blight all thrive in humid conditions. These blights are caused by fungi that releases wind-blown spores, and they spread rapidly.
With early blight dark brown, irregular spots appear on lowest, oldest leaves. Early blight is the most widespread fungal disease of tomato leaves in the United States, so-called because it usually infects determinate (bush-type) tomato plants early in the season. On indeterminate plants, symptoms develop as the season progresses. Plants with early blight slowly lose their leaves, but unless the infection is severe, you can usually harvest mature tomatoes.
Late blight is a misnomer, since it can affect plants at any point in the growing season. The first sign is leaf stems bending downward, followed by growth of greasy, gray-green areas on leaves, which turn brown and thin eventually.
Septoria, on the other hand, develops after the fruit has set, and debilitates the plant, but rarely flaws the fruit.
In the home garden, the three diseases can be lumped together, since the line of defense is identical for each. These plant problems also plague other cultivars, among them potatoes and eggplant, and spores can over winter in vines or leaves left in the garden.
The bottom line is to remove all plant debris at the end of the season. Crop rotation is another key to holding blights in check.
Preventive measures are also possible at planting time, because location is an important factor.
Foliar diseases develop most quickly when the leaves remain wet, so drip irrigation is ideal. Also, spacing too closely hinders air circulation and encourages development of foliar diseases.
While tomatoes appreciate a soil rich in organic matter, they are not extremely heavy feeders, so fertilize them sparingly with 5-10-10 or an organic equivalent. Apply fertilizer three to four weeks after transplanting and again just before fruits start forming, along with an occasional foliar fertilization with fish emulsion or seaweed.
Without a doubt, tomato troubles are magnified by the ever-increasing extremes of weather that define the new normal, but growing them is still worth the effort. Some years yield more red tomatoes than others, but the fruit offer flavor and texture that no supermarket tomato can touch.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
