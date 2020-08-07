August is N.H. Eats Local month in the Granite State, just as the harvest hits full stride. This past week also coincided coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week, a wonderful opportunity to showcase the role local markets play in communities across America.
Whether you are a regular customer at the Tamworth, Wolfeboro or Lovell markets, or visit local farms for food or are just tapping into the wide range of produce and value-added products available by shopping close to home, it is a perfect time to savor the summer harvest.
In fact, consumers have been finding their way to local producers in higher numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip in late winter.
“There is a heightened awareness and demand from the region’s consumers who previous to COVID were not seeking out locally grown food,” according to Olivia Saunders, Fruit and Vegetable Production Specialist for UNH Cooperative Extension.
“They may have driven by a local farmstead for 15 years and never stopped,” added Saunders, whose home base is the Carroll County Extension office in Conway. “An unanticipated outcome of the pandemic has been creating long- term customers.”
Saunders explained that many growers feared their sales would simply crash during the pandemic, with consumers out of work.
“But demand for local products actually grew through the spring and has remained steady,” she noted. “Now in August, with tomatoes, corn and the rest of the harvest in and everything available, business is even stronger.”
A segment of the farm community has struggled, however, particularly those who built a network of wholesale customers like restaurants and summer camps, many of which had to shut down due to COVID-19.
“By late winter, farmers are committed to their target market, and those growing for wholesale took a big hit,” Saunders said. “It was too late to pivot. Though eligible in some cases for federal relief funds, those who have tried to access them in many cases find the whole process difficult to navigate during their busiest seasons of year.”
At the same time, there is the occasional perception that locally grown food can be pricey, compared to conventional markets.
“I sometimes hear the comparison,” said Jessica Wright, Conservation Planner for the N.H. Association of Conservation Districts and a founding member of the local non-profit growers’ initiative MWVEG (Mt. Washington Valley Eaters and Growers).
“But if you look, whether fresh eggs, greens or squash, what is available locally is competitively priced,” Wright said.
Saunders, also a member of the MWVEG board, agrees.
“There is no way to get the value from the grocery store of what you receive in a CSA share. It is farm fresh, it stores well, and the taste of a New Hampshire peach, for instance, cannot be compared to the commercial option.”
Promoting that truth is a priority for the Cooperative Extension, MWVEG and other organizations.
”Visibility is key,” Saunders said, “and establishing a presence for consumers.”
Last spring, as the pandemic spread, UNH Cooperative Extension created a digital statewide map, inspired by similar efforts underway in the region, a guide for consumers to find farm products available for sale.
The website notes that “connecting farmers directly with consumers allows for curbside pickups or delivery methods that maintain physical distancing, while providing local, nutritious food to New Hampshire communities. In addition to food essentials like meat, produce and dairy, farmers can list other offerings like cut flowers, hay, compost, seedlings, soap, candles and more.”
The online map includes farm locations and contact information, farm-preferred methods for relaying product, marketing updates to the public (websites and social media accounts), payment options, alternative purchasing locations, purchasing incentives/food access programs (such as SNAP, senior discounts or veteran discounts) and product category listings.
The map can be found at extension.unh.edu/farmmap.
In the meantime, MWVEG also recognized the community need to connect consumers with farms in the region. In early spring, the group launched its own website, mwveg.com. Designed by Drive Brand Studio in North Conway, it offers a searchable database for farms and local food.
Utilizing this tool, consumers can search for the products they are looking for, and find the farm or market that meets their needs. Information on CSAs, farmers’ market, and restaurants that support local farms is also offered on MWVEG’s site. All of this information is available visually as well through their own local, interactive map found at tinyurl.com/mwvvegmap.
MWVEG’s tool and the UNHCE map benefit large and small growers alike.
“It certainly has supported well-established farms and farm stores,” Saunders said. “But who have really benefited are smaller establishments or new farmers without the resources to reach a wider audience.
“There has been lots of press coverage for these initiatives, which has made them even more effective,” she continued. “We’ve found both the maps and associated marketing efforts to be of great value to the very small producers who don’t already have a strong customer base or marketing plan. It’s important to actively support and amplify the work of small farmers, since nobody starts large, they grow from a garden.”
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.