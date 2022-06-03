Gardeners are a diverse lot, coming in all ages and stages and walks of life. The range of interests is equally broad, whether a rock plant specialist, drawn to tenacious, obscure species, or the homeowner who tends perennial borders, with their succession of color, texture and fragrance.
Some folks plant only annuals, happy with the quick gratification of bloom and display to dress up the yard as a welcome to summer. And then there are the vegetable gardeners among us.
Whatever the draw, we are all part of an ever-expanding cohort of Americans. The 2021 National Gardening Association survey reported an 18.3 rise in new gardeners in the U.S., with all indicators pointing to that trend continuing in 2022. Some newcomers certainly were compelled by COVID concerns and a growing awareness of food security issues. Others, catapulted into working remotely, discovered the possibility of an “outside” office that included a garden landscape.
Publications ranging from The New York Times, Country Living and Newsweek to the Farmers’ Almanac have weighed in recently on 2022 gardening trends. Their predictions include “re-wilding,” and “naturescaping,”or in other words, a transition to less curated and manicured landscapes, or in the case of Home Beautiful, the emergence of the “Instagrammable Dahlia.”
The sale of bird feeders and baths will continue to soar, an estimated $2.2 billion in 2021 according to Garden Trends Report. Also trending is the development of “the social front yard,” outside planted spaces where neighbors can interact at safe distances.
Planting for the greater good underlies other trends, driven in part by a heightened awareness of the complex implications of climate change. Pollinator gardens have been on the rise in recent years, with a renewed focus in 2022 fueled by the startling statistics associated with insect decline.
Warming temperatures and extreme land use changes are pushing a record number of species towards extinction, according to a recent study cited in the journal Nature. It documented an alarming link between the climate crisis and in some locations a 50 percent drop in insect abundance.
While that doesn’t sound so bad here in the mountains during black fly and tick season, insects play an essential role in local ecosystems, pollination
and food production
Pollinator spaces come in all shapes and sizes, from carefully designed butterfly gardens that incorporate native plants blooming in sequence throughout the season, to unmown areas that provide shelter and sustenance to myriad species. While many reasons have converged to threaten insect populations, providing more pollen and nectar sources in the form flowers, trees and pollinator-friendly landscapes will help sustain butterflies, bees, bats and birds.
Reducing your carbon footprint is also in the forefront. One of the most effective gardening methods is also the easiest: do as little as possible to disturb it. Plowing, rototilling or even spading exposes soil microorganisms to excess oxygen and sunlight, accelerating the loss of stored carbon to the atmosphere. This has been a challenge for me, a true shift and re-education from the methods I learned half a century ago, with the result that the rototiller sits idle in the shed for most of the season.
That footprint can be further reduced by mindful purchases, with an emphasis on buying locally produced plants, materials and products for the garden, and avoiding the environmental costs of long-distance shipping. Buying and eating locally produced food, if you do not grow your own, is simply a no-brainer.
And then there is the power equipment conundrum, but the trend towards quieter, more environmentally friendly gear is on the horizon. California is in the lead with a law signed in October 2021 that would create rules banning the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn tools and small off-road engines by 2024.
“The First Thing We Do, Let’s Kill All the Leaf Blowers,” an Op-Ed piece in the New York Times, also ran last October, offering the statistic that a two-stroke gasoline-powered leaf blower spews more pollution than a 6,200-pound Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck. The good news is that a generation of powerful, rechargeable battery-driven chainsaws, blowers and mowers is here, and they are bound to improve in efficiency and price.
A trend is just that, a shift in focus and prevailing interest. Having gardened over the long haul, I’ve witnessed the truly transitory (the Instagrammable dahlia comes to mind), others that cycle back around every few decades, and some that gain real traction (think container gardening). In the meantime, gardeners continue to find their way through the seasons. Many I suspect, like myself, find that my garden and outdoor work life are among the few spaces where the background noise recedes and it is possible to focus without distraction in these dark times.
And here we are in early June, with its impossible green landscape, a time of ultimate promise. The garden plan has been enacted, the rows and beds seeded, transplants are beginning to take off, and the weeds have yet to take hold. Everything seems possible in the first days of June, with the entire summer before us. Value every moment. And with that, Thoughts While Weeding launches its 45th season.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.