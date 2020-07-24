CONWAY — On Wednesday, July 29, starting at 5 p.m., White Birch Books will be hosting its first virtual author event with Sarah Stewart Taylor, author of the long-awaited novel, "The Mountains Wild."
All are welcome to join online as Taylor discusses her book and follows the program with a questions and answer session with attendees.
The Zoom Meeting ID is 859 5941 5093 or find the link on White Birch Books' website or Facebook page. The beauty of a virtual event is that you don’t have to get dressed up — you don’t even have to turn your video on. Books are already available in the store.
"The Mountains Wild" features Maggie D’arcy, a Long Island homicide detective. Twenty-three years ago, when she was a young woman, her family received a call from Dublin. Her cousin Erin had been missing for several days. Maggie spent weeks in Ireland trying to track her movements, working with the Gardai, all to no avail as no trace was ever found.
Now, all this time later, as a detective and a divorced mother of a teenager, the Gardai call again. They have found Erin’s scarf near the scene of another young woman’s disappearance. Maggie returns to Ireland and the trip awakens all the complicated feelings from her first trip — the despair and frustration of not knowing what happened to Erin and her attraction to Erin’s coworker, now a professor. But she also returns with far more skills than the first time and she is determined to find answers once and for all.
"The Mountains Wild" is a mystery and a detective story, but it’s also a kind of travelogue as the reader goes visiting all over Ireland, which is certainly a treat right now! This is also a fantastic start to what should be a great new series.
White Birch Books is located in North Conway Village just south of the park, across from TD Bank.
For more information about the event, contact White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200 or visit them online at whitebirchbooks.com.
