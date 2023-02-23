CONWAY — Annie Hartnett, author of "Unlikely Animals," will be at White Birch Books in North Conway on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. to talk about her book which has just been released in paperback.
"Unlikely Animals" was one of White Birch's bestsellers last year and cemented Hartnett, also the acclaimed author of "Rabbit Cake," as one to watch.
“We all loved this wonderful novel that Annie created and it really stays with you long after reading,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “Best yet, it’s set right here in New Hampshire! And there is some real history behind the characters and setting, too.”
Natural-born healer Emma Starling once had big plans for her life, but she’s lost her way. A medical school dropout, she’s come back to small-town Everton to care for her father, who is dying from a mysterious brain disease.
Clive Starling has been hallucinating small animals, as well as having visions of the ghost of a long-dead naturalist, Ernest Harold Baynes, once known for letting wild animals live in his house. This ghost has been giving Clive some interesting ideas.
Emma arrives home knowing she must face her dad’s illness, her mom’s judgment, and her younger brother’s recent stint in rehab, but she’s unprepared to find that her former best friend from high school is missing, with no one bothering to look for her.
Emma’s dad is the only one convinced the young woman might still be alive, and Emma is hopeful he could be right. Emma isn’t really trying to be a hero, but somehow she and her father bring about just the kind of miracle the town needs.
Set against the backdrop of a small town in the throes of a very real opioid crisis, Unlikely Animals is a tragicomic novel about familial expectations, imperfect friendships, and the possibility of resurrecting that which had been thought irrevocably lost.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to reserve a copy of Unlikely Animals, call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
