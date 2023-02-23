Unlikely Animals

"Unlikely Animals," by Annie Hartnett. The author will be at White Birch Books in North Conway on March 2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Annie Hartnett, author of "Unlikely Animals," will be at White Birch Books in North Conway on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. to talk about her book which has just been released in paperback.

"Unlikely Animals" was one of White Birch's bestsellers last year and cemented Hartnett, also the acclaimed author of "Rabbit Cake," as one to watch.

