CONWAY — Creativity is the name of the game with the annual book launch celebration for Lisa Gardner and her new thriller, “Before She Disappeared.”
On Monday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., White Birch Books, in conjunction with 93.5 WMWV, will be hosting the event live on the radio. Gardner will be in conversation with WMWV’s Roy Prescott, talking about the book and then taking questions. The program will also be streaming on Facebook.
“When we realized that an in-person event was not going to be possible, we wanted to go with our next best option, and that was pulling in our best local partners,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “This event has always been about local partnership, and we wanted to maintain that connection to the community. Roy is also a huge fan so it came full circle!”
White Birch Books will have signed copies of Before She Disappeared and Gardner will be signing personalized copies as well. In fact, they are the only bookstore where personalized copies are available.
“Before She Disappeared” introduces a brand-new character, Frankie Elkin. Frankie is an average middle-aged woman, a recovering alcoholic with more regrets than belongings. But she spends her life doing what no one else will — searching for missing people the world has stopped looking for.
Gardner, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling thriller novelist, a self-described research junkie, has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels, published across 30 countries. She lives here in the valley with her family and canine companions.
For more information about the event or to order a copy of the new thriller, contact White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200 or go to whitebirchbooks.com.
