CONWAY — Mark Paul, a part-time Jackson resident and full-time assistant professor of economics, is the author of “The Ends of Freedom: Reclaiming America’s Lost Promise of Economic Rights.” He will be at White Birch Books on Wednesday, May 17, starting at 5 p.m. to talk about his book and his ideas of economic freedom.
Since the founding, Americans have debated the true meaning of freedom. For some, freedom meant the provision of life’s necessities, those basic conditions for the “pursuit of happiness.” For others, freedom meant the civil and political rights enumerated in the Bill of Rights and unfettered access to the marketplace — nothing more.
As Paul explains, the latter interpretation — thanks in large part to a particularly influential cadre of economists — has all but won out among policymakers, with dire repercussions for American society: rampant inequality, endemic poverty, and an economy built to benefit the few at the expense of the many.
In his book, Paul shows how economic rights — rights to necessities like housing, employment, and health care — have been a part of the American conversation since the Revolutionary War and were a cornerstone of both the New Deal and the Civil Rights Movement. Their recuperation, he argues, would at long last make good on the promise of America’s founding documents.
By drawing on FDR’s proposed Economic Bill of Rights, Paul outlines a comprehensive policy program to achieve a more capacious and enduring version of American freedom.
“For those thinking economics is dry, think again,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “Paul shows in this book that just a correction in interpretation can make all the difference and then things can be dynamic and equitable and progressive. That sounds exciting to me.”
Paul works at the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University. His research and writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Economist, Washington Post and many other publications. This is his first book.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to reserve a copy of “The Ends of Freedom,” call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
