Kathy Gunst, a James Beard Award-winning journalist and author of 16 cookbooks, will be featured at the seventh annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug. 11. (COURTESY PHOTO
Ron Currie, the author of four novels, a screenwriter and a teacher in the University of Southern Maine Stonecoast MFA program, will be featured at the seventh annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug. 11. (COURTESY PHOTO
Debra Spark, the author of six works of fiction and two books about fiction writing, a professor at Colby College, and co-editor of Breaking Bread, will be featured at the seventh annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Aug. 11. (COURTESY PHOTO
BROWNFIELD, Maine — Award-winning authors Debra Spark, Ron Currie and Kathy Gunst will headline the seventh annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event proceeds will benefit Camp Susan Curtis, a tuition free, residential camp program for Maine children facing economic hardship in Stoneham, Maine.
