CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway wrapped up its gigantic annual book sale by raising well over $5,800, a new record.
“The weekend was a great success thanks to all the volunteers, donors, and buyers who helped make it happen. And we found great new homes for thousands of books, which is just as wonderful and important for us,” Library Director Andrea Masters said.
The majority of the sale was outside under big tents to keep customers and volunteers safe.
“We learned that this is the biggest book sale in the White Mountains,” Masters said. “And quite a few shoppers reassured us that it’s also the best.”
The sale is usually slated for July but, due to COVID, was postponed to Labor Day Weekend.
“We were busier than ever. Sundays are usually rather quiet but not this year,” Masters said. “The library was hopping on Sunday. It was incredible. Probably because of the long weekend, which is why we are now considering changing our annual book sale to Labor Day.”
Masters also wants to express her gratitude to all the volunteers who helped with setup, takedown, and selling.
“It would not have been possible without our wonderful volunteers,” she said.
Donations are now accepted again at the library and books can be donated at any time, year-round, for the 2022 book sale.
The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway, nicknamed Mount Washington Valley’s free community library, is a privately funded library that is free and open to the public.
Residents and taxpayers of all towns in the Mount Washington Valley receive free library cards.
For more information, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.