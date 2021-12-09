CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library’s book group will discuss “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn, on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. in the library located at 2719 Main St. in North Conway.
There will also be an option to participate remotely. If you would like to join the discussion remotely, email haley@popelibrarynh.org for a Zoom link.
This is an open group. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you are a library member. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month. Copies of the book are available now at the Pope Memorial Library.
At the meeting, copies of the book for the next discussion will become available: “Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
For details call (603) 356-2961 or check popelibrarynh.org.
