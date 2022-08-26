Pope Memorial Library Book Sale 2022

Shoppers browse last year's annual Labor Day book sale at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway. The book sale is set to return on Sept. 3 and 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway will be holding its gigantic annual book sale on Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.

The sale will be held on the library's property on Main Street in North Conway Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days — inside the new building and outside under big tents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.