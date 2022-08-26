CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway will be holding its gigantic annual book sale on Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.
The sale will be held on the library's property on Main Street in North Conway Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days — inside the new building and outside under big tents.
There will be thousands of books from every category: Adult, children/teens, fiction, non-fiction, antique and rare books, in both hardcover and paperback. The non-fiction will occupy the inside of the library with a large selection of cookbooks, coffee table books, memoirs, gardening, knitting, and quilting books. Children’s books and all fiction will be outside under the huge tents. Thousands of paperbacks are available in the front of the library.
For film and music lover, there will be a big selection of CDs as well as plenty of DVDs.
Altogether, the library will have more than 9,000 items for sale. The vast majority of books (about 95 percent) are private donations. The rest are weeded from the library collection.
The library is still looking for volunteers for the sale, including for the setup on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. If you can spare an hour, you will have “first dibs” to purchase books from the sale after setting up. Contact the library at andrea@popelibrarynh.org if you can help that weekend.
At this point, the library is accepting only CDs and DVDs for the sale. It cannot accept any book donations anymore.
“The library basement is already stacked high with thousands of wonderful books for the sale,” Librarian Andrea Masters said. “This is the biggest book sale in all of the White Mountains.”
After the sale, starting Sept. 12, the library will gladly accept donations of gently used books, music CDs and DVDs again throughout the entire year.
