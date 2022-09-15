CONWAY — Author and adventurer Mark Jenkins is in town for "Beyond the Valley Fest" with Tin Mountain, but he has blocked off an afternoon to do a book signing at White Birch Books at 2568 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., he will be at the bookstore to talk about his book, "The Hard Way: Stories of Danger, Survival, and the Soul of Adventure." This event is free and open to the public.

