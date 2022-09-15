CONWAY — Author and adventurer Mark Jenkins is in town for "Beyond the Valley Fest" with Tin Mountain, but he has blocked off an afternoon to do a book signing at White Birch Books at 2568 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., he will be at the bookstore to talk about his book, "The Hard Way: Stories of Danger, Survival, and the Soul of Adventure." This event is free and open to the public.
Adventure writer Jenkins has journeyed around the world, crossing wild country, probing the hinterlands, and getting arrested over a dozen times. He has made a life out of doing things the hard way. The result is a book that dives headfirst into adventure and experience.
Jenkins transports the reader with him as he climbs the ice-encrusted Italian Ridge of the Matterhorn, sea kayaks from battlefield to battlefield along the Turkish coast of Gallipoli, sneaks across Tibet to reach Buddhism's holiest lake, descends unexplored canyons in Australia, and traverses the war-torn Simen Mountains of northern Ethiopia.
In a world increasingly vicarious and secondhand, we all long to make decisions that matter, decisions of consequence. This is precisely what outdoor life still requires. "The Hard Way" is a book about doing, not watching — about leaping before you look.
Jenkins lives in Laramie, Wyo., with his family. He is an adventure columnist for OUTSIDE magazine and travels to difficult and dangerous places on the planet every month.
Jenkins will be speaking later in the evening at the Kennett High School auditorium as part of the" Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest" sponsored by Tin Mountain. His keynote presentation for that ticketed event will be: "Vietnam Underground: The Viet Cong, Spelunkers and the Biggest Cave on Earth." More information about tickets and timing for that event can be found at tinmountain.org.
For more information about the book signing or to reserve a copy of "The Hard Way," call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
