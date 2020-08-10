LOVELL, Maine — “Fly Back, Agnes,” by Elizabeth Atkinson of Lovell, Maine, won the 2020 International Book Award for children’s fiction at the American Book Fest.
Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.
“International Book Award’s success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise,” Keen said.
More information about the 11th Annual International Book Awards can be found at internationalbookawards.com.
“Fly Back, Agnes” is Atkinson’s fifth middle grade book.
Atkinson, best-known for her tween novel, “I, Emma, Freke,” has won two Gold Moonbeam Awards, the Sunshine State Young Reader Award and the Ado-Lisant Prize in Belgium and has been featured in Scholastic Book Flyers.
Written for children ages 10 to 14, “Fly Back, Agnes” can be purchased online or through your local bookstore.
To learn more about Atkinson’s books, go to elizabethatkinson.com.
