LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. with an in-person talk by local author and Maine Literary Award winner Jen Dupree, whose first novel, “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” came out this spring.

“The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach” is a novel about what it means to be a “good” mother, and who gets to decide. It is told from alternating points of view of the three main characters: young mother Sophia Leach, who tosses her screaming baby out of the window, baby-catcher Rose Rankin and Rose’s husband, Hank.

