LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. with an in-person talk by local author and Maine Literary Award winner Jen Dupree, whose first novel, “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” came out this spring.
“The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach” is a novel about what it means to be a “good” mother, and who gets to decide. It is told from alternating points of view of the three main characters: young mother Sophia Leach, who tosses her screaming baby out of the window, baby-catcher Rose Rankin and Rose’s husband, Hank.
Dupree is the director of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, a freelance editor, and former independent bookstore owner. She has an MFA from the University of Sothern Maine’s Stonecoast program.
Her stories and essays appear in “Be Wilder: A Word Portland Anthology,” Solstice, December, The Master’s Review, The Lascaux Review and other places. She has won a Maine Literary Award for both short non-fiction and short fiction (2022, 2006) as well as the Writer’s Digest fiction contest (2016). She lives in Naples with her husband and Portuguese Water Dog (Pink) Floyd.
The series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
For more information, contact the library at (207) 925- 3177 or go to hobbslibrary.org
