LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. with a Zoom-only talk by award-winning author Roseanne Montillo.
Montillo's new book, "Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire's Wife, and the Murder of the Century," is a deeply researched account of Capote and Ann Woodward's darkly intertwined fates.
When Ann Eden married banking heir Billy Woodward in 1943, it seemed the small-town showgirl had secured the elite status she had long dreamed of. But when she shot and killed Billy Woodward 12 years later, the popular socialite found herself embedded in scandal, and piquing the interest of writer Capote, whose attentions would ultimately be the downfall of them both.
From their childhoods to their deaths, Montillo shares the intimate and surprising details of Ann Woodward and Capote’s lives and reveals how Billy Woodward’s murder sent them both into a downward spiral that would eventually wreck Capote’s career and drive Ann Woodward to suicide.
"Deliberate Cruelty" is a slice of literary and society history that reveals just how dangerous gossip and scandal can be, even for the rich and famous.
Montillo is an accomplished research librarian who earned her MFA from Emerson College and has taught creative writing at Emerson and the Tufts Extension School.
In addition to" Deliberate Cruelty," she has published four previous works of narrative non-fiction to critical acclaim — "Fire on the Track," "The Wilderness of Ruin," "Atomic Women" and "The Lady and Her Monsters." She resides in Massachusetts with her family.
This is a Zoom-only talk. The Zoom link can be found by going at hobbslibrary.org. For queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at (207) 925- 3177.
The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
