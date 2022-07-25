Girls Who Stepped Out of Line

There will be discussion of "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II," by Maj. Gen. Mari Eder, at White Birch Books in North Conway on July 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mari Eder is stopping by White Birch Books in North Conway Village to talk about her book, "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II" on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 11 a.m.

Eder was compelled to write the book because she knew these untold stories need to be told — the sooner the better — for their legacies are needed to embolden generations of women to come.

