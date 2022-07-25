There will be discussion of "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II," by Maj. Gen. Mari Eder, at White Birch Books in North Conway on July 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mari Eder is stopping by White Birch Books in North Conway Village to talk about her book, "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II" on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 11 a.m.
Eder was compelled to write the book because she knew these untold stories need to be told — the sooner the better — for their legacies are needed to embolden generations of women to come.
She will be available to sign books, tell some stories, and answer questions about the book. She will be at the store for an hour and attendees are welcome to drop in any time during her visit.
The women in the book are heroes of the Greatest Generation that you hardly ever hear about. They did extraordinary things and despite their amazing accomplishments, they’ve gone mostly unheralded and unrewarded, some because they didn’t care about medals or recognition, and some because their stories were not known — until now. Their moral courage knocked down barriers, not just in the military, but well beyond.
For more information about the event or to reserve a copy of the book, call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
