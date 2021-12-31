FRYEBURG, Maine — Diane Jones has published her second book "Fryeburg, Maine: A Beautiful New England Village and Its Many Historical Landmarks."
The book includes the history of Bradley Memorial Park, Jockey Cap, Peary Park, the Battleground Monument, the Stevens Monument, a history of the annual carnivals the Frank W. Shaw American Legion Post 137 sponsored each summer, the Doughnut Tree, Hemlock Bridge, a chapter on the recipients of the Boston Post Gold Headed Cane and much more.
The photos are both vintage and current and are featured in color.
The book is dedicated to Jones' parents, Carl and Barbara Warren, who were married 59 years.
Jones is a native of Fryeburg and a graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Class of 1969. She married Edward W. Jones of North Fryeburg two weeks after her graduation.
She's a well-known historian, former Fryeburg selectman, life member of the Baldwin, Maine Historical Society and life member of the Fryeburg Historical Society of which she was president, director and curator and board director for 31 years.
She is also a member of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society in Bethel, Maine. She was assistant museum curator of the Fryeburg Fair Farm Museum for 27 years working with her late husband who was curator during that time.
She retired from the Fryeburg Historical Society in December 2017 due to her husband's health. She also retired from the farm museum in 2019 following her husband's passing, a month shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The book is softcover, 136 pages and sells for $25. You can purchase a book from Jones at her home at 113 North Fryeburg Road in North Fryeburg or call her at (207) 256-7468.
