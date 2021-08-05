DENMARK, Maine — Denmark Historical Society, Denmark Public Library and Denmark Arts Center Collaborative will be presenting its authors series in the afternoon with award-winning author Donna Marie Seim on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.
Seim will be presenting “The Story Behind the Story of 'Charley,' the Boy Who Sings Alone” at Bicentennial Park across from the Arts Center. This afternoon presentation can be enjoyed by middle grade readers, older kids, and adults, as well. Ages 8 and up.
"Charley" is based on the true story of a 12-year-old boy living in Boston in 1910. He and two of his siblings, abandoned by their down and out father, wind up on the steps of an orphanage, New England Home for Little Wanderers. Charley, blessed with a beautiful voice like his father’s, joins the choir and travels throughout New England.
After each concert the children wait-in-line, hoping that a good family might choose them. When Charley’s dreams of a home and family are all but dashed, he sings his way into a dairy farming family in rural Maine.
Now Charley must face his ultimate challenge! Will he have the skills and courage necessary to succeed on a farm? Or, will he fail and be sent back to the city streets?
"Charley" has won the Eloquent Quill Award from Literary Classics Awards and Best Regional Fiction from the New England Book Festival. "Charley," the book, has now been adapted as "Charley: The play" and has been performed in New England Theaters.
Seim is a part-time resident of Denmark. There will be a book signing following her presentation.
Seim is a graduate from The Ohio State University with a bachelors of science in social work in the field of social welfare. She also holds a master's in special education from Lesley University. Seim lives in Newbury, Mass., with her husband, Martin.
Funded by support from the Maine 200 Bicentennial Commission, Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation and Maine Humanities Council.
The arts center will follow CDC guidelines for outdoor events. A Pay-What-You-Can this summer. Pre-registration is requested.
The Denmark Arts Center, an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994, is located on 50 W. Main St. in Denmark.
For more information, go to denmarkarts.org/events.
