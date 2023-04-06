Beneficence by Meredith Hall

“Beneficence,” by Meredith Hall, will be discussed via Zoom on Wednesday, April 26. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth received a program grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a book group discussion of "Beneficence," by Meredith Hall, on Wednesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom. The discussion will be facilitated by Alice Fogel, who served as the New Hampshire poet laureate from 2014-2019.

“Beneficence,” published in 2020, is the first novel of bestselling memoirist Meredith Hall. Taking place in the years after World War II, the security of the Senter family’s Eden-like life on a dairy farm in rural Maine is shattered when tragedy arrives. Like the work of Kent Haruf and Marilynne Robinson, “Beneficence” illuminates the effects of love and loss and the possibilities of forgiveness.

