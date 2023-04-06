TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth received a program grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a book group discussion of "Beneficence," by Meredith Hall, on Wednesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom. The discussion will be facilitated by Alice Fogel, who served as the New Hampshire poet laureate from 2014-2019.
“Beneficence,” published in 2020, is the first novel of bestselling memoirist Meredith Hall. Taking place in the years after World War II, the security of the Senter family’s Eden-like life on a dairy farm in rural Maine is shattered when tragedy arrives. Like the work of Kent Haruf and Marilynne Robinson, “Beneficence” illuminates the effects of love and loss and the possibilities of forgiveness.
New Hampshire Humanities “Perspectives” book discussion programs aim to help participants to engage with diverse perspectives in the humanities to build understanding and empathy, and to support a culture of reading in the Granite State in partnership with libraries.
The Cook Memorial Library invites adult readers to participate.
Copies of the book "Beneficence" may be borrowed ahead of time at the library located To find the link to preregister for the online Zoom discussion, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
For more information, call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
