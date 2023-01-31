TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library received a program grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a book group discussion of "The Forty Rules of Love," by Elif Shafak, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The online discussion will be facilitated by Mohamed Defaa, who is certified by the International Center for Educational and Cultural Consulting in Lyon, France, and who currently teaches French and Arabic at Merrimack High School, and Arabic at Southern New Hampshire University.
“The Forty Rules of Love,” published in 2010, is a novel that unfolds two tantalizing parallel narratives — one contemporary and the other set in the thirteenth century, when Rumi encountered his spiritual mentor, the whirling dervish known as Shams of Tabriz — that together explore the enduring power of Rumi’s work.
New Hampshire Humanities “Perspectives” book discussion programs offer facilitated book discussion groups in an online format. New Hampshire Humanities provides expert facilitators for book groups and copies of books in multiple formats to book group participants.
Through the program they aim to help participants to engage with diverse perspectives in the humanities to build understanding and empathy, and to support a culture of reading in the Granite State in partnership with libraries.
The Cook Memorial Library invites adult readers to participate. Copies of the book "The Forty Rules of Love" may be borrowed ahead of time at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth.
To find the link to register for the online Zoom discussion, go to tamworthlibrary.org. For more information, call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
