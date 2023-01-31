The Forty Rules of Love

The book "The Forty Rules of Love," by Elif Shafak, will be discussed via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library received a program grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a book group discussion of "The Forty Rules of Love," by Elif Shafak, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The online discussion will be facilitated by Mohamed Defaa, who is certified by the International Center for Educational and Cultural Consulting in Lyon, France, and who currently teaches French and Arabic at Merrimack High School, and Arabic at Southern New Hampshire University.

