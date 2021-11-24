FRYEBURG, Maine — A book signing for Diane Jones second book, “Fryeburg, Maine: A Beautiful New England Village and Its Many Historical Landmarks,” will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds by the secretary’s office.
The book was published by the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society in Bethel, Maine. William F. Chapman, its executive director, formatted the book and assisted in its publication.
Jones is a native of Fryeburg and a graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Class of 1969. She is a well-known historian, former Fryeburg selectman, life member of the Baldwin, Maine, Historical Society and the Fryeburg Historical Society, of which she was president, director and curator and board director over a period of 31 years.
She is also a member of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society in Bethel, Maine. She was assistant museum curator of the Fryeburg Fair Farm Museum for 27 years, working with her late husband Edward Jones, who was its curator.
Jones retired from the Fryeburg Historical Society in December 2017 due to husband’s health and from the fair’s farm museum in 2019 when Edward passed away a month shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. She has two sons, Michael and Erlon.
Jones began collecting photographs and writing histories early in her life and has continued to collect throughout her career. The book is dedicated to her late parents, Carl and Barbara Warren who lived in Fryeburg and were married 59 years.
The book is full of vintage and newer photographs and histories of the various landmarks in the Town of Fryeburg. There is something for everyone in her new book.
The book is softcover, 136 pages and sells for $25. After the book signing, copies can be purchased through the author or the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society.
