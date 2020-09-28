FRYEBURG, Maine — Diane Jones, author of the new book "History and Memories of North Fryeburg, Maine, and Fryeburg Harbor, Maine" will be hosting a book signing in front of the Fryeburg Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Jones who began writing her book when her late husband, Edward Jones was ill, finished it last spring and the book is dedicated to him. The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society's retired executive director Randall H. Bennett edited the book and the society's librarian and archivist William F. Chapman formatted it. The book contains many vintage photographs, maps, diaries and cemetery inscriptions and offers something for everyone.
The cost of this 500-page book is $35. Jones worked at the Fryeburg Historical Society for 31 years, is a past president of the society, a past Fryeburg Selectman, worked 27 years as assistant curator of the Fryeburg Fair Farm Museum.
