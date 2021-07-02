Saturday, June 26
• Parts of the Mount Washington Valley has been experiencing an explosion of gypsy moth caterpillars defoliating oaks and other trees. State forestry and insect experts say the numbers of caterpillars are keyed to last year’s drought and that a single year of infestation will not harm most healthy trees.
• The town of Fryeburg, Maine, completed the sale of the C.A. Snow School and former MSAD 72 building to Avesta Housing, a Portland, Maine-based non-profit housing development organization.
• Fryeburg selectmen re-elected Tom Kingsbury to chair the board.
• Effingham selectmen presented Priscilla Parsons with the Boston Post Cane as the oldest resident of the town. Parsons was born in 1926.
Tuesday, June 29
• North Conway like much of the nation was in the midst of an extended heat wave with temperatues in the 90s. Temperatures cooled to the 60s by Friday.
• SAU 9 Budget and Finance Director Lilli Gilligan stepped down from the position she held for the past two years.
• Retiring Conway Town Planning Director Tom Irving was saluted by town planning board members and others at his last official meeting.
• Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway urged the Conway Planning Board to address the issue of short-term rentals and start crafting an ordinance to be included in town zoning.
Wednesday, June 30
• The operators of Tuckerman Brewing Co. received the Conway Planning Board’s conditional approval for expansion plans that include a 2,050-square-foot addition, more parking, more restrooms and a 498-seat restaurant at their business on Hobbs Street in Conway Village.
• Jaqueline Parker of Fryeburg was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Brownfield.
• Three capital projects in the 60.3-acre Mount Washington State Park totaling nearly $5.5 million were approved to be paid for by American Rescue Plan dollars along with state and local funding designed to boost the post-pandemic economy.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce resumed its popular Chamber After Hours, a monthly member gathering for socializing and networking on June 15 at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen.
• The Darby Field Inn on Bald Hill in Albany has been bought by four young couples from Cambridge, Mass., who plan to use it as their private multifamily vacation retreat.
Thursday, July 1
• Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Wendy Richardson of Conway, both former Republican state Legislature candidates and mothers of school-age children, asked the Conway School Board to end the mask mandate for students when they return to classrooms in the school district this fall.
• A fire damaged a home in Freedom Village on Monday, displacing the family of Thatcher and Autumn Graves and killing their pets.
• Fourth of July parades and fireworks were set to return after many patriotic celebrations throughout the Mount Washington Valley were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Town Manager Tom Holmes told Conway selectmen at their Tuesday meeting that the top candidate for the town planner position had not yet formally accepted the post offered to her because she and her husband have not yet been able to find housing.
• The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments as to whether the truck driver, Volodomyr Zhukovskyy, implicated in the 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists is entitled to an evidentiary hearing on whether he can be released on bail.
• Bridgton Hospital announced would phase out its obstetrics services and expand health-care services areas such as pediatrics, primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, urology, podiatry, general surgery, gynecology and gastroenterology.
Friday, July 2
• Conway officials said some people have signed up to be in the town’s Fourth of July parade, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today in Conway Village but they were still looking for more participants.
• Thirteen vendors set up their tents next to North Conway Community Center on a very hot Tuesday afternoon for the first Mount Washington Valley Farmers Market. More participants are expected in the future at the weekly market.
• Laurence Eastman, 73, from Fullerton, Calif., mistook the gas pedal for the brake in a Tesla he was renting and crashed into the J-Town Deli & Country Store on Thursday, damaging a stairway.
• Conway selectmen explained why the town chose to make property owner Scott Kudrick the face of the class action the town has taken to court asking for a declaratory judgment on short-term rentals.
• The second annual Battle of the Bands, set as a fundraiser for the non-profit group hoping to build the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park, will take place from 1-4 p.m. today at Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center.
• Cape Elizabeth defeated Fryeburg Academy in the regional finals in softball, ending the academy’s bid for the state championship.
