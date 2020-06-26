Saturday, June 20
• In honor of Father’s Day, the Sun asked columnists, staff writers and local business people to share what they learned from their dads.
• Kennett High School graphics art teacher Abbey Donaldson created a video as part of the Class of 2020 celebration, telling the story of the class and the graduation ceremonies on Mount Cranmore.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced that amusement parks can reopen at 25 percent capacity. Also allowed to reopen are adult care centers, and movie theaters and performing arts centers starting June 29.
• Biologists confirmed that a loon nesting on Highland Lake in Bridgton, Maine, last year killed a bald eagle that was going after its chick.
Tuesday, June 23
• One year after seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a crash with a pickup on Route 2 in Randolph, members and friends gathered there to share stories and memories of their loved ones.
• Mary Lou Welch of Lee, the partner of one of the motorcyclists killed in the June 21, 2019, crash filed a motion to stay her civil suit against the trucking company that employed the driver charged in the crash.
• A group of about three dozen demonstrators rolled through North Conway on bikes, skateboards and roller skates Sunday afternoon to protest racism and police brutality. It was the fourth protest in the Mount Washington Valley following the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, an African-American, while in the custody of police officers.
• Incumbent Mike Cryans (D-Hanover) and former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) could square off a fifth time this fall in a race for the District 1 Executive Council seat. Both have filed to run for the office; Kenney, who lost to Cryans in 2018, faces a challenge in the primary from Kim Strathdee of Lincoln.
• A proposal to build a 10,000-square-foot “transient hangar” at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport was to be heard by the planning board.
Wednesday, June 24
• Kennett High School officials say that all 551 of the windows in the 14-year-old school are falling apart — some literally falling out — and need to be replaced at an estimated cost of more than $900,000.
• Kyle DaRosa of Madison, an EMT with Madison Fire Rescue & Emergency Management, resigned following racial remarks posted on Facebook.
• The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval on June 11 to Avesta Housing Development Corp. to put up 156 workforce and senior rental housing units off Technology Lane in Conway.
• District 3 state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro was elected chair of the Mount Washington Commission, which oversees the state park on the mountain.
• Carroll County Broadband, a local group working to improve internet access throughout the county, is seeking $11 million of the $50 million in coronavirus relief that Gov. Sununu has set aside for improving internet connectivity.
• Story Land amusement park in Glen announced it would open, with enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, to season passholders beginning July 17 and non-season passholders starting July 22.
• The Conway Daily Sun for a second consecutive year is a finalist for the New Hampshire Press Association’s General Excellence Award. Also nominated for awards was Sun Sports Editor Lloyd Jones, who was singled out in two categories.
Thursday, June 25
• Conway selectmen have been mulling what action to take, if any, about an enormous maple at the Smith-Eastman Landing. A local contractor had asked about taking down the 50-inch-diameter tree.
• The historic 1785 Inn in Intervale was sold by longtime innkeepers Becky and Charlie Mallar to Scott Kudrickof Conway and partner Bob Monahan of Norwell, Mass., who plan to run it as a short-term rental property for large group gatherings.
• Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley honored members of his department with a COVID-19 service bar and distinguished service cross medal for working every day during the first 100 days of the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Sununu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Conway selectmen authorized town staff to come up with a permit for allowing outdoor retail sales similar to the permit they created for outdoor seating at local restaurants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after Dot Seybold, the general manager of Settlers Green requested authorization for it.
• The Coos County Planning Board for the Unincorporated Places voted to approve lot-line adjustments between the White Mountain National Forest and the Cog Railway Co. that both parties say would resolve longstanding ownership issues.
Friday, June 26
• With below-normal low rainfall for May and June, the Mount Washington Valley, along with the southern half of New Hampshire and much of New England, is in a moderate drought, and state officials are recommending conservation of water, particularly for those with private wells.
• Conway selectmen decided to investigate possible liability issues with opening the basketball courts at Davis Park in response to requests from the public. On March 31, the board ordered the basketball hoops taken down until the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
• The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will kick off seven weeks of summer camp for about 130 children on Monday morning.
• Bartlett police are asking the circuit court to order the man whom they tased and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop near Story Land in Glen to turn over his video footage of the incident. The defendant, Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway, a self-styled “American National,” says he won’t comply.
