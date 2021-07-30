Saturday, July 24
• Former U.S. Forest Service employee Cort Hansen took hikers on a tour of Livermore to uncover the history and remnants of the former logging town that has been absorbed into the White Mountain National Forest.
• Roman Catholic Bishop Peter Libasci was named as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a New York man who claims Libasci sexually abused him as a child.
• Supporters of the upcoming 24th annual Climb Against Cancer on Sept. 18 can honor loved ones this year two ways: through the traditional markers placed along the climb path and on a virtual event page.
• The Madison selectmen have scheduled a discussion of short-term rentals at their Aug. 4 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
• The Loon Preservation Committee planned to conduct its annual loon census, with hundreds of volunteers recording sightings on hundreds of water bodies during the one-hour period.
• About 50 state officials and other outdoor leaders took a 6-mile paddle on the Saco River, in a fundraiser and networking opportunity for the Granite Outdoor Alliance.
Tuesday, July 27
• A 61-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking on the Signal Ridge trail in Livermore on Saturday. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.
• Kimberley Rosa, of Tewksbury, Mass., and Carrie Cumming of Milton, Mass., were injured in an off-highway recreational vehicle rollover in Ossipee on Saturday.
• The 150-member Friends of White Pond is concerned that “strip mining” by Ossipee Aggregates could damage the pond and asked Ossipee Planning Board to make sure the project is properly permitted.
• Mike DiGregorio of Conway, representing the company Solar Garden, said the company was no longer interested in putting a small array behind the baseball diamond at Roy Grace Memorial Park on Durrell Road in Tamworth due to lack of interest in the community.
• Assistance Canine Training Services celebrated six graduating dogs that were set to begin work as a service dog team, an explosive detection dog team, a facility dog team and education teams.
Wednesday, July 28
• A group of parents asked Conway School Board members to make masks optional for kids in the upcoming school year.
• A study quoted by parents arguing against the need for masks in school was debunked by the Poynter Institute as “a jumble of numbers, not valid data.”
• Ossipee selectmen said they plan to use American Rescue Plan money to offset taxes and to finish rehabilitating the Whittier Covered Bridge, which has been closed since 2008.
• The family owners of Margarita Grill in Glen closed the restaurant and have put it up for sale.
Thursday, July 29
• Dr. Marianne Jackson was named the new executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
• The Gibson Center celebrated its reopening Tuesday with free ice cream and a performance by former “Hollywood Squares” host John Davidson.
• The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee planned to meet Thursday to begin to craft plans for a safe return to schools in the fall. The Centers for Disease Control has called for universal masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission of the virus.
• The town of Jackson awarded the Boston Post Cane to 97-year-old Warren Schomaker, the town’s oldest resident.
• Gov. Chris Sununu was chosen to be the grand marshal of this year’s Climb to the Clouds on Mount Washington next month.
• Thomas Saujon, 37, of Effingham was arrested and charged with breaking into Agape Ministries/thrift shop in Ossipee.
• Memorial Hospital held its 41st annual Golf Tournament at the North Conway Country Club; 132 golfers were in attendance and the event raised over $55,000 to support creating a pediatric facilities at the hospital.
Friday, July 30
• The Conway School District is changing its school resource officer model and will use multiple officers rather than one at the high school and will cover all five schools.
• The second of three potential modular-unit Alpine Place luxury rental apartment buildings took shape this week on the Whitesides parcel behind Via Roma along the Route 16 North Conway commercial strip.
• Ossipee officials ask drivers to use caution at the recently rebuilt intersection of Route 16 and Route 28 after being told by an area business person about a potential safety hazard.
• The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab protective dog vest to Conway Police Department for the K-9 Summit.
• Bartlett Congregational Church reopened its doors after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Rev. Pojen Lee will be a guest minister for six weeks beginning Sunday, Aug. 1.
• An Arts Jubilee concert was canceled due to showers. The fireworks planned for the end of the Thursday night performances were rescheduled for Aug. 5 for the 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience.
