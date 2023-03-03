Saturday, Feb. 25
• Jackson Ski Touring is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and a new exhibit at the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway chronicles its history.
• Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence in connection with the shooting death of Esmae Doucette, age 23, in Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2022.
• The Coos County Planning Board requested more information from developer Les Otten on the redevelopment plan for the Balsams resort ski area in Dixville Notch, which is awaiting site plan approval.
• Conway School Board voted to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall if the the $1.2 million cut to the proposed 2023-24 operating budget made by the Conway Municipal Budget Committee is passed by voters.
• A House committee killed a bill pertaining to fire suppression filed by state reps. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) following fires that severely damaged the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway and destroyed Hunter’s Shop n’ Save supermarket in Wolfeboro.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
• Tom Baker of Sandwich, a retired Navy fighter pilot who hopes to find Bigfoot, gave a talk on how one is most likely to have a Sasquatch sighting.
• Conway selectmen were set to discuss what the town will need to do if Conway Village Fire District members vote to dissolve the district.
• The town of Madison sent violation letters to short-term rental owners and selectmen plan to ask voters for $80,000 to fight the owners in court. A local STR group is asking residents to vote down the funds.
• The Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation’s Chocolate Fest was sold-out on Sunday with 750 tickets sold for the inn-to-inn chocolate ski event in North Conway and Intervale.
• Carroll County commissioners delayed acting to amend their public input policy until they find out how other counties handle public comments.
• Discussion by the full Senate of SB 262, a bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto local hotels’ daily rate, was delayed due to a snowstorm. The bill is not expected to pass.
Wednesday, March 1
• Conway School Board member and former chair of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee Joe Mosca lambasted the budget committee for not offering recommendations on where to cut the $1.2 million it removed from the proposed 2023-24 school operating budget and encouraged the school administrators to find a different plan for cutting the budget than closing a school.
• Local Ukrainians reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and talked about the work they have done to support people in Ukraine.
• The Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race to benefit the New England Ski Museum is set to return to Cranmore Mountain Resort on March 11. The weekend of events includes a dual giant slalom race, vintage ski fashion show and ski history presentation.
• The Four Paws Inn in Meredith opened a second location in Albany called Albany Four Paws Inn.
• A Kennett High School team brought home 11 medals from the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) conference in Manchester and three members qualified to go to the national conference in Orlando, Fla., in April.
Thursday, March 2
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners plan to meet next week to discuss changing a warnt article calling for the district’s dissolution to become effective in 2025 instead of 2024.
• A woman on the way to the Ham Ice Arena on Feb. 23 captured an image of light pillars from West Main Street. On Monday morning, photographers took pictures of the Northern Lights at Chocorua Lake. According to WMUR, the light pillars form in cold calm conditions and when bright lights reflect/refract through ice particles.
• Matt Stearns was the third person to sign up for one of the three three-year seats on the school board in election filings that continue this week.
• James Novick, 51, of Berlin was killed Tuesday night when he lost control of his truck on Route 16 in Errol and it ended up in the Androscoggin River.
Friday, March 3
• Conway residents will discuss dozens of warrant articles at Deliberative Session Monday night. With paid parking in North Conway Village off the table, the meeting is expected to be quicker and less contentious than it would have been otherwise.
• Citing safety concerns, Conway selectmen voted to ban parking on River Road, which is a popular place to park for access to the Saco River. Selectmen rejected a proposal by Town Manager John Eastman to reduce the fine for illegal parking from $100 to $30 or $40.
• A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche on the Lip area of Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine on Feb. 25, while another skier was able to ski out of its path. Neither was injured.
• Mark Hounsell became the fourth candidate to sign up to run for one of the three vacant three-year seats on the Conway School Board. The filing deadline for school and town positions in Conway was Friday.
• An estimated 4 inches of snow fell on Thursday, creating a soupy coating on local roadways and causing several motor vehicle crashes but as of press time, none of them caused any serious injuries.
