snowmen on tables

The Starlight Lodge in North Conway featured little snowmen atop tables outside on the back patio during the sold-out MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association's 33rd annual Chocolate Fest Feb. 26. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

Saturday, Feb. 25

• Jackson Ski Touring is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and a new exhibit at the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway chronicles its history.

