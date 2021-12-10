At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, the Conway board voted to hold next year’s Independence Day celebration on July 2. Since that is a Saturday, selectmen Carl Thibodeau and Mary Seavey liked the idea of kicking off the holiday weekend with a celebration instead of waiting until Monday (July 4). Moving the fireworks to Saturday also nets the town a $2,500 discount from Atlas Fireworks. However, Selectman Steve Porter wanted to hold onto tradition; Conway has always celebrated Independence Day on the Fourth, regardless of what day it falls on, though Jackson always does its on a Friday, and other towns have moved the day of their celebrations around, especially since the pandemic started.
This week’s TeleTalk question: “Do you think Conway should celebrate Independence Day on Saturdays from now on?”
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may also email them to news@conwaydailysun.com or post your comments on our Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
