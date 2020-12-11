If enrollment continues to drop while the operating budget keeps trending upward, some Conway School Board members say closing one of the three elementary schools (John H. Fuller in North Conway, Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway and Conway Elementary in Conway Village) may be unavoidable. According to this week’s enrollment reports, the three K-6 schools have a combined enrollment of 622 students, which is down from 666 in October of 2019.
This week's Tele-Talk question: If Conway closes an elementary school, which one should it be?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.