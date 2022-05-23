CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill last Friday removing ultrasound requirements from the state’s controversial 24-week abortion ban.
He also vetoed HB 1131, that would prohibit school boards from requiring the wearing of masks in schools.
He signed 54 other bills into law.
House Bill 1673 contains provisions of the fetal life protection act requiring ultrasound at every stage of pregnancy to determine fetal age.
Sununu said that and other provisions within the act are troublesome and said he would support other measures, including House Bill 1609, which would remove limits on abortions of unviable fetuses after 24 weeks.
That bill is still enrolled and has not reached the governor’s desk.
HB 1673 clarifies the ultrasound provision so it is only necessary if a provider knows or believes the gestational age is 24 weeks or beyond, and it took effect immediately upon signature.
Since Jan. 1, every woman seeking an abortion in New Hampshire first had to undergo an ultrasound, regardless of gestational age. The requirement was adopted as part of the 24-week abortion ban in the state budget bill last year.
Throughout this legislative session, medical providers testified that ultrasounds are not always medically necessary for abortion care.
Kayla Montgomery, VP of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said Monday: “We are grateful bipartisan lawmakers came together this year to listen to patients and providers and repeal this barrier to care that served only to shame women and put up roadblocks to accessing abortion.
“While the signing of HB 1673 is an important step forward to address the harm caused by New Hampshire’s first abortion ban in modern history, we urge the Legislature to quickly send its companion bill, HB 1609, to the governor’s desk to ensure Granite Staters in complex circumstances later in pregnancy have access to the care they need without being forced to travel out-of-state,” Montgomery said.
The 54 other bills included the naming of bridges in Center Harbor aprofiling of motorcyclists, and one related to ignition lock requirements. A full list of the bills can be found at the end of this story.
Sununu vetoed only one that was supported by those who opposed mask mandates during COVID-19 in schools.
Sununu said local control in New Hampshire must be maintained. “Just because we may not like a local decision, does not mean we should remove their authority,” Sununu wrote in his veto message.
“One of the state’s foremost responsibilities is to know the limits of its power,” he said.
House Bill 1131 now goes to an override vote. It passed the House 166-157 and by voice vote in the Senate.
Other bills he signed were:
SB 201, An act relative to naming a bridge in the Town of Rumney and a bridge in the Town of Center Harbor
SB 223: Requirements for recovery houses
SB 260: Search and rescue teams activated by fish and game
SB 279: An act establishing a study committee on harm reduction and overdose prevention programs
SB 284: Treatment of glaucoma
SB 306: Penalties for various motor vehicle violations
SB 348: Political expenditures and contributions
SB 356: Medical benefits payments by state retirees
SB 380: An act relative to solid waste rules and landfill containment tests
SB 391: An act relative to the operation of a state forensic psychiatric hospital
SB 396: An act relative to solid waste management
SB 414: Definition of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders
SB 423: Closed loop referral system in the department of health and human services
SB 439: Brain and spinal cord injury advisory council and community-based support program
SB 460: Salaries for employee positions approved by the joint committee on employee classification
HB 122: Capital appropriations for an aviation hanger bay in the department of military affairs and veterans services
HB 241: Repealing the definition of brook trout
HB 410: Establishing a commission to study the assessing of power generation and utility transmission
HB 576: Victims compensation fund eligibility
HB 1000: Prohibiting motorcycle profiling
HB 1003: Prohibiting health-care providers from refusing to provide care or services based on patient vaccination status
HB 1005: Creation of a N.H. low-grade timber and wood emerging market commission
HB 1010: Municipal voter history to be made accessible in the statewide centralized voter registration database
HB 1035: Relative to exemptions from school vaccine mandates
HB 1037: Governor’s duties during a state of emergency
HB 1045: Composition of the ethics oversight advisory committee
HB 1052: Number of rounds of ammunition allowed for hunting regardless of firearm capacity
HB 1069: Relative to the election of villages district commissioners
HB 1085: Relative to ignition lock requirements
HB 1102: Certain committees and commissions of the department of state
HB 1157: Electronic ballot counting devices
HB 1164: Revising the agriculture in the classroom committee
HB 1182: Board of court reporters
HB 1192: Board of acupuncture licensing and relative to the qualifications for the licensure as an acupuncturist
HB 1202: An act relative to transportation of pupils to school activities by a contract carrier
HB 1206: Funding for appointment of counsel or other services for indigent persons
HB 1235: Compensation paid to a crime victim
HB 1239: Relative to habitual offender hearings
HB 1341: Relative to the definition of conviction in motor vehicle laws
HB 1344: Authority of real estate brokers
HB 1446: Relative to the governing board of recreational therapists and relative to the governing board of respiratory care practitioners
HB 1457: Chain of custody of ballot boxes after an election
HB 1488: An act relative to expanding the prohibition against discrimination based on an individual’s election not to participate in the state vaccine registry
HB 1491: Relative to natural gas transmission pipeline safety
HB 1497: Relative to optional allowances in the retirement system
HB 1505: Establishing concurrent jurisdiction in juvenile matters with the U.S. Department of Defense for coordination with the military family advocacy program
HB 1527: Relative to vote returns
HB 1528: Public boat access donation program for operators of non-motorized boats
HB 1530: Establishing curricular transfer pathways between the community college system of New Hampshire and the university system of N.H.
HB 1534: Authorizing the use of side exhausts for antique vehicles
HB 1577: An act relative to exemptions from prosecution for victims of human trafficking
HB 1608: Relative to withdrawal from the state immunization registry
HB 1622: Relative to notice that a health-care provider is no longer accepting new patients and relative to mental health parity
HB 1659: Relative to criminal history background checks for certain health care workers
HB 1673: Provisions of the fetal life protection act requiring an ultrasound examination
