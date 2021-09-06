CONCORD — A news release Saturday said that thanks to the amazing care of the staff at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Gov. Chris Sununu was able to be discharged to recover further at home. The governor’s office issued the following statement:
“New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors,” said Sununu. “Valerie (Sununu’s wife) and I can’t thank them enough and are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach.”
Sununu complained of feeling ill Wednesday and tested negative for COVID-19 three times.
On Friday, he was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital for more tests where it was discovered he suffered from bleeding ulcers.
“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the governor has been experiencing this week,” said Jayne Millerick, his chief of staff, on Friday.
“After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better. He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood.
“As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”
