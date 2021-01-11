OBERHOF, Germany — Center Conway’s Sean Doherty opened 2021 with three solid biathlon showings in World Cups in Oberhof, Germany. He scored World Cup points in both individual races and nearly landed on the podium in the mixed relay with teammate Susan Dunklee on Sunday.
Doherty, 25, had been in Europe since November, training and then racing World Cups in Finland and Austria before the holiday break.
On Friday, following a two-week respite, the world’s best biathletes competed in a 10K sprint race. Doherty finished 35th out of a field of 108 racers. The top 40 finishers earn World Cup points. He had one miss on the shooting range (one from the prone position), to finish 1:57.8 behind the winner Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, who also went 9-10 on the range to win 25:12.
It was a clean sweep of the podium by the Norwegians as his brother, Tarjei Boe, was second, 10.8 seconds back (no misses), and countryman Surla Holm Laegried was third, 21.6 seconds back (no misses).
Doherty was the top American, followed by Leif Nordgren, 39th, 2:01 back (no misses; Max Durtschi, 98th, 4:51.5 back (two misses); and Paul Schommer, 100th, 5:00.6 back (four misses.
Competitors try to hit five targets from the prone position which are 1.8-inch in diameter targets 50 meters (164 feet) away, and then shoot from a standing position at targets which are 4.5 inches in size, and also 50 meters away.
The top 60 skiers from the sprint qualify for the 12.5K pursuit the following. In a pursuit race, the skiers start in the order they finished in the sprint race two days earlier. The skier with the fastest time from the sprint goes first followed by the next skier, who starts the amount of time they were behind the leader. In this case, JT Boe was the first skier on the course, and his brother was next, starting 10.8 seconds later.
Laegreid, who started third, had just two misses out of 20 shots to win the race in 36:01.8. Teammate Johannes Dale was second overall, 15.6 seconds back (two misses), while Tarjei Boe, joined them on the podium, 25.4 seconds back (three misses).
TJ Boe, the reigning World Cup champion and leader after the sprint had a disastrous day on the range with seven misses, including four in the third stage (standing), which forced him to ski a penalty lap around a 150-meter loop for too many misses on the range. He went on to finish a disappointing eighth, 46.1 seconds behind.
Doherty finished 36th overall, 2:44.3 back (two misses), followed by Nordgren, 43rd, 3:42.9 back (three misses).
Sunday was mixed relay day. Doherty and Dunklee raced for the United States in the two-person relay, while the U.S. also fielded a team in the 4X6K mixed relay with Clare Egan, Joanne Reid, Norgren and Brown competing.
Doherty and Dunklee finished 11th overall, 2:09 back with 10 misses on the range and five penalty laps.
“The single mixed team of Susan Dunklee and Sean Doherty climbed within sight of the podium, but fell to 11th with trouble on the range in the final prone shooting,” U.S. Biathlon tweeted. The duo was as high as fifth after two rounds when Doherty went 10-10 on the range.
France with the dup of Julia Simon and Emilien Jacquelin won the race in 39:04.8 (just six misses). Sweden was second, 38.7 back (five misses), while Norway took third, 43.9 back (11 misses and two penalty laps).
Russia won the team 4X6K relay in 1:08:21.7 (seven misses), while Norway was just .7 seconds back (seven misses), and France was third, 12.1 seconds behind (six misses).
The U.S. finished ninth overall, 2:02.9 back (five misses).
“Solid shooting (only 5 extra rounds!) for #TeamUSA earned them a solid ninth place (only 4 seconds from seventh!) in the mixed relay,” U.S. Biathlon tweeted. “Rest up, team — Oberhof action starts back up with Week 2 on Wednesday!
Doherty was pleased with how his first three races of the new year went.
"I am glad I was able to make the most of the race today on the range,” he said.
The World Cup is scheduled to resume in Oberhof on Wednesday with a 10K sprint race, followed by a men’s 4X7.5K relay on Friday; and a men’s 15K mass start race on Sunday.
Events can be streamed live on Peacocktv.com or the NBC Olympic Channel (Channel 316). Replays are available after each event on eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/.
