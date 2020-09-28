CONWAY — With a record 20 freshman and sophomores out for the Kennett High girls’ soccer team this fall the future looks bright, and to be able to play this fall when the season looked in doubt in the summer, it’s a bonus for the hometown flock and new coach Ron Krieger.
“I really appreciate how much effort and foresight that Colby (Locke, head trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) and Neal (Weaver, athletic director for KHS) put into the phased-in re-entry plans since mid-July,” Coach Krieger said by phone on Sunday. “What they did allowed us probably more time on the field than almost anyone. I think we’re pretty far ahead of where some schools might be.”
The Eagles got their season off on the right foot on Sept. 19 with a 3-1 victory at home over visiting Berlin, but have had back-to-back losses to rival Plymouth, which returns a veteran squad this fall, losing 6-1 at Plymouth on Sept. 22 and then 4-1 at home on Thursday. On Thursday, Krieger learned a lot about his team.
“I would have loved to have played Plymouth a second time a little later in the season,” he said. “The way we played (in the second meeting) told me a lot about my team, they played so much better and you could see a growth in their play and confidence.”
Krieger is carrying 19 girls on the varsity squad in seniors Lia Anzaldi, Camden Capozzoli, Nicole Lockhart and Grace Ruddy; juniors Katherine Brooks, Sam Habert-Jaques, Emily Kenny and Isabelle Murray; sophomores Shannon Abrams, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Elizabeth Blair, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs and Ginger Priestman, and freshmen Kendall Krieger, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf.
Amelya Saras, a 2015 KHS graduate and an alumnus of the soccer program, is the junior varsity coach this fall.
“Ameyla and I have this dream that I do this for 10-12 years and then pass the baton to her and another Kennett grad comes into the pipeline,” said Krieger.
There are a few girls on the varsity who will also play JV, but starting the season on the reserve squad are juniors Emma Arnold and Eve Paglierani; and freshmen Kayla Erwin, Sophia Odell, Hannah Norris-Parsons, Olivia Scott and Alisha Smart.
Dave Caputo and Michelle Capozzoli return as assistant coaches, while Kennett alum Josh McAllister is the team’s goalie coach.
“They are great assets,” Krieger said. “I got a text at 11:30 Saturday night from Dave who sent me video of the Newfound and Inter-Lakes match.”
Krieger is looking for KHS to control the midfield and play solid possession soccer. He is tinkering with a 3-5-2 formation with three defenders, five midfielders and two forwards, which aims to control the center of the field.
“The key will be for us to keep our width,” he said. “If we can play possession soccer and quickly change (sides of the field), it will work for us.”
Krieger said one of the team’s strengths is its roster depth.
“I can’t say enough about our depth, we have it across the board,” he said.
Team captains are Anzaldi and Brooks.
“Lia leads by example and Katie is a great organizer of people,” Krieger said.
The Eagles have been dealing with some early-season injuries and that depth was tested, especially at the goalie position. Priestman missed the Berlin match due to a shoulder injury which led to Habert-Jaques and Fayle each playing a half in net in the opener.
Priestman was able to start in the away fixture at Plymouth, but it was Habert-Jaques in goal for the rematch after Priestman sustained a concussion and Fayle missed the match due to illness.
In the season-opener, the Eagles got a brace from Abrams four minutes apart with a pair of quality goals on shots from outside the penalty area, while Capozzoli completed the scoring for the home side.
Wheat opened her scoring account at home against Plymouth.
Through three matches, Krieger cited the play of Kenny at center back on defense; Caputo, Krieger and Blair in midfield and Abrams up front.
The JV team is 3-0 on the season. Fayle scored a hat-trick in one of its wins.
Krieger said it’s difficult to set goals during a pandemic, other than making the most of each day the team can play and practice.
“In reality, we don’t typically play a lot of the schools on our schedule this fall,” he said. “We may have a better record than expected. I’m looking for a year of growth for the team.”
Krueger added: “I’m happy with every day we get through today and tomorrow. Let’s be happy we have a season now.”
Kennett (1-2 in Division II) is scheduled to travel to Meredith on Tuesday (4 p.m.) to play Inter-Lakes (1-0-1 in Division III), kicking off a two-week, four-match road trip. The Eagles are slated to close out the week on Thursday (4 p.m.) at Newfound (1-2-1 in Division III).
Inter-Lakes beat Newfound 2-0 in Bristol on Sept. 21 and then played to a scoreless draw in Meredith last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.