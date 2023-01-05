CONWAY — “We have a team and a full schedule — you can’t ask for any more than that,” Bernie Livingston, head coach of the Kennett High indoor track team, said as the Eagles return to the indoor oval for the first time in two years this winter.
“Last winter we had two exhibition meets (at Phillips Exeter Academy) and we went to (the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine) for another meet,” said Livingston, “but that was it. We had another exhibition meet that we were on the way to when it got called off due to COVID-19 (at Phillips Exeter) and had to turn around and come home.”
He added: “Things feel much more like normal this year. In 2020, we had just finished the regular season when COVID happened. Last year, we were only going to be able to practice until (KHS Athletic Director) Neal Weaver found us a couple of exhibitions.”
Livingston has been pleased with the preseason. He is working with the athletes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with meets on the weekends.
"Three days a week works well," Livingston said. "The kids are encouraged to bike, swim or run on their own on Tuesdays and Thursdays — the schedule seems to work out pretty well. I didn't want to do every day because it doesn't make sense, we'd just burn people out. Indoor and outdoor track are two different worlds. I know some people don't understand the difference, but there are a number of them such as the distance we run. Here, outdoors, four laps around this track is a mile. At UNH, they have a 160-meter indoor track. You need to run 10 times around the track to do a mile, plus you have to deal with the banking on the turns. ... Believe it or not, given the proximity of the athletes on the small track, everything seems to be happening faster — it's unique. Even the timing is different. All indoor track meets must finish within three hours. If you reach three hours and there are still events to take place, it doesn't matter, the meet is over.
“We’re the only sport that never gets to practice on the facility we have to compete on. That’s the nature of indoor track in New Hampshire, almost every school is in the same boat as us.”
Numbers are down this season from 38 (16 boys and 22 girls) in the 2019-20 season to 16 this winter (11 girls and five boys), having gone from a high of 55 in 2014-15 to 48 in 2015-16.
“I think numbers across all sports are down a little,” said Livingston. “Sixteen is a manageable number. I’m sure we’ll run into vacations and illness which will impact us, but we should be able to put together 4X200 (meters) really teams for the girls and the boys.”
He added: “We’re into our fourth week of practice and it’s been going well. We’ve been dealing with colds and the flu, but hopefully, we’re on the back end of those.”
Members of this year’s team for the girls are seniors Jacelyn Cox and Annabelle Light; juniors Lily Chisolm, Catherine Shackford and Aida Wheat; sophomores Lillian Hicks, Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kendzierski and Vanessa Van Dyne; and freshmen Gabriella Cubero and Hannah Smith.
For the boys, Devon Glackin is the lone senior, along with sophomore Logan Troon and freshmen Mikey Lyons, Lance Sholi and Ross Stephens.
Light and Glackin were named captains at practice on Monday.
“Annabelle might be known as more of a thrower but she did cross-country in the fall and is a good sprinter,” Livingston said. “Devon was the only boy out for the team last year and is really the only member of the team who remembers what a full season looks like. Both are going to be outstanding captains.”
The Eagles have been training indoors in the hallways at Kennett.
“Given our limitations, we only practice three days a week, and they’re hard workouts,” Livingston said of the Monday, Wednesday and Friday training schedule. Orthopedically, it’s hard to do more than that on the stairs and in the hallways. The inside training is prohibitive because you’re limited to hallways, running stairs and stretching in the cafeteria. After a little while, it can feel kind of claustrophobic. That’s one of the big reasons why we do just three days a week. I try to encourage the athletes to do things on their own the other two days, otherwise, they become bored. I cannot imagine trying to do five consecutive days in the hallways.”
While the first indoor meet of the season is this Saturday, KHS once again has a Week I bye — it’s something Livingston really likes.
“I like the bye in the first week because it gives us one more week to get ready,” he said. “I always put in for it (a first-week bye) because I think we need more time to prepare, not less. If we could have four weeks to prepare for the first meet that would be ideal. Plus, historically, they don’t do the relays the first week. You know how much I like relays.”
Kennett is scheduled to open the 2022-23 indoor track season on Dec. 27 at the University of New Hampshire.
Indoor track events include 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 300 meters, 600 meters, 1,000 meters, 1500 meters, 3,000 meters along with a 4X400 meter relay and a 4X160 meter relay plus high jump, long jump and shot put.
"We were limited to five entries in an event but now can do up to eight in the 55 meters," Livingston said. "An athlete can only run the 600, 1,000, 1,500 or the 3,000, there's no doubling up."
The schedule features six regular-season meets.
“I like the schedule a lot,” said Livingston. “We start with two meets at UNH (Dec. 27 and Dec. 30), then have two at Plymouth State University (Jan. 7 and Jan. 14) and then go back to UNH for (two) state meet qualifiers (Jan. 21 and Feb. 5).”
The season culminates with a state championship on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Dartmouth College.
In the season-opener at UNH, the Eagles competed against seven other schools — Alvirne, Dover, Hollis-Brookline, Kingswood, Nashua South, Oyster River and Souhegan.
The Kennett girls tied for sixth on the day with Hollis-Brookline with 14 points. Dover took team honors with 73, followed by Alvirne, 64; Nashua South, 45; Kingswood, 31; Souhegan, 29; and Oyster River, 9.
For the boys, Souhegan was first with 82 points, followed by Nashua South, 54; Alvin, 49; Dover, 48; Hollis-Brookline, 23; Oyster River, 17; Kingswood, 2; and Kennett, 1.
“The meet went really well,” Livingston said. “It was good to get back into competition. It was the first time we’ve really;y competed indoors since February of 2020. It felt really nice.”
He added: “We had 15 of our 17 athletes make it to the meet. One was out of the country and the other was out of the state in Florida. It was good for this group to be able to compete. For the first meet, I was pretty pleased.”
Wheat posted the lone Kennett win of the day by sprinting to victory in the 55-meter dash in 7.59 seconds, besting her qualifying time of 7.73.
“Aida ran a very good time,” Livingston said. “I think four years ago that time would have qualified her for the state championships.”
Other KHS runners in the 55-meter dash were Cubero, 17th, 8.63; Shackford, 28th, 9.13; Light, 33rd, 9.30; Hicks, 35th, 9.66; and Chisolm, 36th, 9.69.
In the 300 meters, won by Souhegan junior Emma Kennedy in 45.53, Kendzierski was 18th, 55.16; Smith, 25th, 58.38; Cox, 28th, 1:01.62; and Kelsch, 29th, 1:03.51.
In the 600 meters, won by Nashua South junior Emely Melendez in 1:58.55, Dockham was eighth in 2:14.55.
In the 4X160-meter relay, won by Souhegan in 1:33.14, Kennett (Light, Kendzierski, Cubero and Wheat) finished fourth in 1:41.13.
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Kingswood in 4:36.80, Kennett (Chisolm, Smith, Hicks and Kelsch) finished sixth in 6:17.95.
For the boys, Stephens scored the lone Kennett point with his sixth-place finish in the 300 meters in 42.61 (the event was won by Dover junior Caden Mourgenos in 38.98). Other Eagles were Glackin, 14th, 44.22; Lyons, 19th, 52.04; and Sholik, 22nd, 55.53.
In the 55-meter dash, won by Mourgenos in 7.10, Stephens was ninth, 7.66; Lyons, 20th, 8.10; and Glackin, 25th, 8.15.
The team was back at UNH on Friday. The KHS girls finished sixth out of 11 schools with 21 points, while the boys did not score in the meet.
Oyster River took team honors for the girls (61 points) and boys (88).
Wheat won the 55-meter dash in 7.64, followed by Light, 22nd, 9.10; Chisolm, 25th, 9.44; and Hicks, 28th, 9.51.
In the 300 meters, won by Newmarket senior Holly Fermon in 46.70, Kendzierski was 14th, 54.59; Smith, 20th, 59.18; Cox, 21st, 1:01.89; Chisolm, 22nd, 1:03.81; and Kelsch, 23rd, 1:04.88.
In the 600 meters, won by Portsmouth Christian senior Brianna Malone in 1:37.33, Dockham was fourth, 2:03.69.
In the 4X160-meter relay, won by Newmarket in 1:35.06, Kennett (Light, Kendzierski, Cubero and Wheat) finished fourth in 1:43.29.
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Oyster River in 4:40.86, Kennett (Kelsch, Smith, Cox and Dockham) finished fourth in 5:45.27.
For the boys, in the 55-meter dash, won by Oyster River senior Ty Dorow in 6.83, Stephens was 20th, 7.57; Lyons, 33rd, 8.17; and Glackin, 34th, 8.22.
In the 300 meters, won by Dorow in 38.58, Stephens was 12th, 41.81; Glackin, 24th, 44.24; Lyons, 35th, 50.83; and Sholik, 37th, 55.33.
Livingston, head cross-country and track coach at Kennett High, is again coaching the Eagles this winter along with volunteer assistant coaches Kathleen Murdough and Eileen Livingston.
"Thank goodness for (volunteer coaches) Kathleen Murdough and Eileen, I couldn't do it without them," he said. "With the kids we have out and the number of events there are, I don't know where I'd be without them. They're wonderful in donating their time to the program. The kids and I really appreciate it."
As for goals, Livingston is looking for continued improvement and hopes to qualify as many athletes as possible for the Division II State Championships.
“We’re really glad to have what feels like a normal season again,” he said. “It was so hard to just go through the motions last year, that was tough on everyone.”
Livingston added: “I like this team. It’s a nice group. They’re all trying hard, which is all I can ask for as a coach. We don’t have enough athletes out to worry about team scoring. The goal is to be competitive, have a good time and enjoy the sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.