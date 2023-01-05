12-08-22 KHS Teams indoor track
Buy Now

The Kennett High indoor track team has already participated in two more meets this year than the Eagles did last winter. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — “We have a team and a full schedule — you can’t ask for any more than that,” Bernie Livingston, head coach of the Kennett High indoor track team, said as the Eagles return to the indoor oval for the first time in two years this winter.

“Last winter we had two exhibition meets (at Phillips Exeter Academy) and we went to (the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine) for another meet,” said Livingston, “but that was it. We had another exhibition meet that we were on the way to when it got called off due to COVID-19 (at Phillips Exeter) and had to turn around and come home.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.