FRYEBURG — There are a lot of new faces taking to the mat this winter for the Fryeburg Academy wrestling team, but the team is making strides every day. Dorm students returned on Tuesday helping to fill out the roster with a busy January schedule ahead.
“It’s a good group,” said Coach Chad Smith. “They’re willing to work and want to get better, which I like.”
Last winter, senior Job Fox continued his winter of domination on the mats on Feb. 24 by winning the 195-pound weight class in the Class B state wrestling championships at Morse High School in Bath, Maine.
FA qualified 10 wrestlers for the state championships and finished 15th overall in the team standings.
Fox’s title came on the heels of taking top honors at the Class B South Regional Tournament at the Wadsworth Arena in Fryeburg on Feb. 12.
Also, at the annual Fryeburg Academy Sports Awards, Coach Smith presented Fox with the Outstanding Wrestler Award and Joey Fusco with the Most Improved Award.
Smith is again joined by former FA standouts Travis Perry and Jake Thurston, the team’s assistant coaches, this winter.
There are 19 athletes out for the sport this winter, including five from South Korea. This year’s squad includes seniors Haden Fox, Eli Girouard, Kwanyung Lee, Derek Maxim, Gabriel McKenney, River Pullan, Zachary Rich and Samuel Vallee; juniors Minjun Choi, Eliya Deri, Joseph Fusco, Yeonghyeok Kim and Caleb Stern; sophomores Junsung Lee, Danha Park, Lincoln Perez and Patricio Pineda Fernandez; and freshmen Izaiah Chisolm and Ridley Parsons.
The team captains are Fox and Fusco.
“Fox and Fusco should be watched this season as they are both on the hunt for state titles,” said Coach Smith. “Weight classes are up in the air still but Fox will stay at 170 and Fusco at 138.”
In their final mat action of 2022, the Raiders competed in the two-day Noble Invitational on Dec. 23 and Dec. 28. They were missing a host of wrestlers due to the holiday break.
Results included Chisolm at 106 pounds losing by pin to Brody Simons of Hampden at 1:52 in the second round. In the consolation bracket, he lost a 5-1 match to Noah Dumont of Biddeford.
At 138 pounds, Fusco dropped a 9-2 decision to Cole Ahern of Plymouth. In the consolation bracket, he beat Kennebunk’s Mario Real by a 3-0 decision but fell in the next round 9-7 to Biddeford’s Drew Wedgewood.
At 170, Fox lost by pin at 3:24 to Riley Turner Watts of Camden Hills. In the consolation bracket, he beat Alexander Bynun of Noble by pin at 3:00 and then beat Bonny Eagle’s Justin Keene by pin at 3:58, but then lost to Caleb Thill of Kennebunk by decision 3-0.
At 195, McKenney lost by pin at 5:55 to Caden Sanborn of Plymouth. In the consolation bracket, he beat Portland’s Ji Stoops by pin at 4:50, then he beat Spaulding’s Mathew Bowley by pin at 2:50 to reach the quarterfinals. He beat Carlos Benitez of Belfast by pin at 4:17. In the semifinals, Tennyson Dwyer of Excel Academy beat McKenney by pin at 3:18.
At 220, Pullen lost by pin to Bonny Eagle’s Kade Cyr at 1:29. In the consolation bracket, he lost a hard-fought 9-7 decision to Quinn Gobin of Belfast.
FA also took part in the Martin Ryan Atlantic Invitational. The Raiders finished 10th out of 12 teams.
At 106, Chisolm lost by pin at 1:22 to Chris Anthony of York, and in the consolation round, fell to Julia Allen of York by pin at 3:38.
At 145, Fusco beat Jacob Cote of Nokomis by a 6-3 decision, but then lost an 11-0 decision to Bonny Eagle’s Trevor Perkins. In the consolation round, he pinned Shamus Pease of Medomak Valley at 5:48 but lost in the finals by pin at 3:50 to Marshwood’s Cody Bubier.
At 195, McKenney beat Braden Bailey of Lisbon/Oak Hill by pin at 1:22 but lost to Conner Colomb of Biddeford/Thornton by pin at 52 seconds. In the consolation round. McKenney beat Martinez of Wells by pin at 1:21 but fell in the finals to Jonah Barstow of Kennebunk pin in 58 seconds.
At 220, Pullen fell by pin to Cyr in 34 seconds. In the consolation round, he beat York’s Aiden Hilbourne by decision 7-3 but fell to Isaiah Martinez of Wells by pin at 2:57.
Fryeburg is scheduled to wrestle at Sanford High School in a league meet on Friday at 5 p.m.
