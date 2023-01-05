FRYEBURG — Making the most of the conditions has been the story for this year’s Fryeburg Academy cross-country ski team. Although Mother Nature hasn’t been all that hospitable, the Raiders have been able to get on their skis and on some snow.

“It was standard dryland training for preseason,” said Coach John Weston. “We have been on skis over the holiday break, which is fortunate as many schools do not have skiable snow.”

