FRYEBURG — Making the most of the conditions has been the story for this year’s Fryeburg Academy cross-country ski team. Although Mother Nature hasn’t been all that hospitable, the Raiders have been able to get on their skis and on some snow.
“It was standard dryland training for preseason,” said Coach John Weston. “We have been on skis over the holiday break, which is fortunate as many schools do not have skiable snow.”
There are 10 student-athletes (six boys and four girls) out for the program this winter. For the girl’s team there is senior Kacey-Jane Clark; juniors Jiwon Choi and Isabel Macht; and sophomore Gabriella Rotherman.
Boys on the team include seniors Andrew Irwin, Gabriel Lounsbury and Isaac Twombly-Wiser; sophomores Gaeun Choi and Owen Reinbach; and freshman William McDonnell.
“All our veteran seniors are considered captains this season,” said Weston, who is coaching the team without an assistant this winter.
Last year, in the Maine Class A Nordic Championships at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine, on Feb. 23-24. The Raider girls finished 22nd out of 33 schools, while the Fryeburg boys were 23rd out of 32 schools.
Then-senior Alana Nataluk was crowned the Western Maine Nordic Pursuit champion. The pursuit title combines times from the classical and skate races to determine an overall pursuit champion.
Nataluk was the lone senior in the program last winter. She was was 11th overall in the classical race in 21:22, followed by teammates Macht, 39th, 26:37; and Choi, 53rd, 32:46, while Clark did not start the race.
In the 5K freestyle (skate) race the next day, Nataluk was 10th in 14:50, followed by Macht, 40th, 20:20; Choi, 53rd, 26:27.
For the boys, in the classical race, Reinbach led the Raiders, finishing 44th in 22:00, followed by Twombley-Wiser, 59th, 24:15; Quinn Hagerty, 63rd, 25:08; and Rashid Artoghrul, 67th, 29:27.
In the skate race, Reinbach led the Raiders finishing 31st overall in 14:26. He was followed by Hagerty, 46th, 15:25; Twombley-Wiser, 60th, 16:59; and Artoghrul, 67th, 22:12.
Macht and Reinbach are expected to lead their respective teams this season. Coach Weston is optimistic about their chances if they continue to train well and can stay healthy.
As for the team’s strengths, Weston has “a responsible and well-rounded group.”
And, areas of concern include, “Overall participation numbers are the biggest issue,” he said. “Second, would be snow and the ability to train.”
Weston and his team have talked about goals for this season.
“Our goal will be for continued development and competitive growth,” he said.
Fryeburg was scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday with a skate race at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg, but the rain and warm weather forced it to be canceled.
FA is slated to race on Wednesday, Jan. 11 (3:30 p.m.) with a classical at the Pineland Center in New Gloucester, Maine.
The Pineland Center is scheduled to be home for the Western Maine Conference Championships on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. with a classical race.
The championships are slated to conclude at Stark’s Hill with a skate race at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Fryeburg Academy’s history with skiing, according to its website, is “one of the deepest of any school, including colleges, in Maine and New England. Alpine skiing was first taught at FA in 1940, and the first competitive team was established in 1947. FA’s first Nordic ski team began in 1960. Since those teams were established, the Fryeburg Academy Ski Team (FAST) has produced 82 individual and 24 team state champions.”
Due to the lack of snow, the 2023 Telstar Relays scheduled for this Saturday, Jan.7 are canceled.
